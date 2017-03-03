Physicians recommend whole food, plant-based eating patterns for optimal heart health

March 3, 2017 at 1:51 PM

Nutrition researcher Neal Barnard, M.D., F.A.C.C., president and founder of the nonprofit Physicians Committee, is one of 12 authors of "Journal of the American College of Cardiology, which recommends whole food, plant-based eating patterns for optimal heart health.

Dr. Barnard and the cardiovascular researchers, including Andrew Freeman, M.D., Pamela Morris, M.D., Caldwell Esselstyn, M.D., Dean Ornish, M.D., and Kim Williams, M.D., reviewed the latest research behind popular food trends to create an evidence-based prescription to provide clinicians with a quick guide to relay to patients in a clinical setting.

Leafy green vegetables, berries, especially blueberries and strawberries, and plant proteins, such as lentils and beans, earn accolades for supporting cardiovascular function. They combine into a plant-based dietary pattern that lowers blood pressure, stabilizes blood sugar, and breaks down arterial plaque, the early formation of atherosclerosis. These foods should be consumed whole, compared to blended in juices or grounded into antioxidant supplements.

Related Stories

Olive oil, canola oil, sunflower oil, and nuts provide healthful sources of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, but should be consumed in moderation due to their high calorie content.

Dietary cholesterol should be limited. A Southern dietary pattern, rich in added fats, fried foods, eggs, organ and processed meats, and sugar-sweetened beverages, along with coconut oil and palm oil should be avoided.

Gluten-containing foods should be avoided only if patients have sensitivities or allergies. A gluten-free diet reduces early morbidity and mortality for people with celiac disease, which is about 1 or 2 percent of the population. Nonceliac gluten sensitivity may impact 6 percent of the population.

"It's no surprise people are confused about what constitutes a heart-healthful diet," says Dr. Barnard. "With thousands of studies published each year, we get contradictory headlines. We collaborated on this review to provide a real-time prescription based on the best available peer-reviewed research."

Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. Nearly half of Americans have at least one controllable risk factor, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking.

"In addition to eating colorful, plant-based foods, it's important to make time for sleep, exercise, and stress management, which could come in the form of social support or even listening to music," says Dr. Barnard. "Diet comes first, but what we eat should fuel a healthy lifestyle."

Source:

http://www.pcrm.org/media/news/physicians-analyze-food-trends-and-publish-dietary-prescription-for-optimal-heart-health

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Activated T-cells promote heart failure after heart attack
OU study identifies numeracy as decision delay risk factor for individuals experiencing ACS
Lack of exercise, excessive weight linked to heart failure that has poor prognosis
CHLA investigator receives $1.7 million NIH grant to study heart regeneration after injury
Study finds only 16% of heart attack survivors get recommended amount of physical activity
Heart attack symptoms may have been missed in many patients admitted to hospital, study suggests
Study finds 78% postoperative stroke reduction with ‘no-touch’ beating heart bypass surgery
European hospital introduces Philips Minicare cTnI point-of-care blood test for rapid diagnosis of heart attack

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Benefits of compact MRI

The kind of research I'm interested in is a technique called diffusion MRI and this technique is sensitive to the microstructure of the tissue. Particular clinical applications that it is used for are cancer and looking at neurodegenerative diseases.

Benefits of compact MRI

Advances in optogenetics

Optogenetics is a way of introducing information into the brain using light, it targets specific cells or connections across the brain. It is fast, like brain signaling, and helps you communicate with neural circuitry in a language more similar to what is normally used within the brain.

Advances in optogenetics

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Spherical nucleic acids are structures that are made by taking a nanoparticle template and using chemistry to arrange short strands of DNA or RNA on the surface of those particles. The spherical core of the nanoparticle creates a spherical arrangement of DNA or RNA, similar to tiny little balls of nucleic acids.

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Women less likely to be screened for heart disease risk factors than men, study finds