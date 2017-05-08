Despite availability of life-saving medicaiton, annual deaths due to fungal meningitis are still over 180,000

International HIV experts have reported approximately 250,000 fungal meningitis cases annually, in the AIDS report, sub-Saharan Africa contributing 73% of cases.

This photomicrograph depicts Cryptococcus neoformans using a light India ink staining preparation. Credit: Patho / commons.wikimedia.org

Cryptococcus fungus causes fungal meningitis and usually affects individuals who are above 35 years old, affecting the tissues covering the brain and the spinal cord. Although a simple blood test and long developed life-saving medication are available, over 180,000 people die annually among those affected.

Of all the 1,100,000 AIDS-related deaths, 15% of these deaths are attributed to HIV-associated Cryptococcal Meningitis. And for the majority of patients that survive, experience no complications and upon treating the HIV infection, recover completely.

The study published in the prestigious journal Lancet Infectious Diseases was carried out by Radha Rajasingham and colleagues at the University of Minnesota, which also runs a main study program on fungal meningitis in Kampala in Uganda. The team estimated the current cases using 46 studies from around the world. A 10-minute diagnostic test costing about £5/$7 has generated a resurgence of interest in fungal meningitis. Blood tests can be used to diagnose patients early and treatments can be implemented. Fungal meningitis in AIDS is always fatal with no diagnosis or treatment.

Still too many HIV-infected people enter care late and Cryptococcal Meningitis is an unfortunate excellent metric of HIV treatment programme failure. In 2017, no person with HIV should develop fungal meningitis, yet in a failed cascade of HIV care, too often Cryptococcus is a final death sentence.” Dr David Boulware, Senior author of the study, Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Minnesota,

Amphotericin B and flucytosine— key antifungal drugs for Cryptococci meningitis – were added to the Essential Medicines List in 2013 by the World Health Organization, after persuasion from the Global Action Fund for fungal Infections (GAFFI) along with numerous other organizations. Yet global funding for these drugs has not be provided and so, flucytosine has not been available regularly in any of the African countries in 2017 and amphotericin B has not available in several countries.

While Cryptococcal Meningitis numbers have fallen slightly with better HIV care, over 20 million people are not receiving anti-HIV therapy and in the meantime, too many are dying of completely treatable infections, when they first attend hospital with AIDS. Even when anti-HIV therapy is routinely available, cases still occur regularly, as demonstrated in Botswana.” Dr David Denning, President of GAFFI and Professor at the University of Manchester.

