Shimadzu Introduces iMScope™ QT Imaging Mass Microscope for High-Level Mass Spectrometry Imaging Analysis

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments introduces the iMScope QT imaging mass microscope designed for use with Shimadzu’s Q-TOF LCMS-9030 mass spectrometer for fast acquisition of high-mass, high-resolution images at the optical and molecular level. When paired with the Q-TOF LCMS-9030, the iMScope QT provides a complete, high-end analytical solution combining precise tools and data processing that is unrivalled in the marketplace.

The iMScope QT consists of an optical microscope, an AP-MALDI ion source, and the Q-TOF LCMS-9030. It allows for the identification of molecules in a tissue region area immediately after microscopy. Detailed portions or entire MS images can be visualized quickly and efficiently. Integration with the LCMS-9030 enables obtaining distribution information and quantitative data for comprehensive analysis.

The system overlays observations from the optical iMScope QT imaging mass microscope with mass spectrometry images to provide thorough analysis all in one solution. The combined optical microscope and MS system accelerates analysis and improves the reliability of results at each step—pretreatment, data acquisition, and data analysis.

In addition to performance, the iMScope QT offers unmatched versatility as it can be easily attached or detached from the LCMS Q-TOF to switch between mass spectrometry imaging and high-sensitivity LC-MS analysis. Simply detach the iMScope QT from the Q-TOF LCMS, switch from an AP MALDI interface to ESI, and connect an HPLC.

Analysts can build a comprehensive imaging solution with Shimadzu’s powerful, easy-to-use pretreatment solutions and data analysis software. The iMLayer AERO automatic sprayer and iMLayer matrix vapor deposition system enable more reliable pretreatment that leads to higher sensitivity and higher spatial resolution. IMAGEREVEAL software is a powerful solution for seamless analysis of large datasets because it enables multiple analysis modes and data processing in as few as three steps. The combination of the iMScope QT with these tools makes Shimadzu the only company providing solutions for all three phases of mass spectrometry imaging.

