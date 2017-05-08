Study uncovers potential new therapeutic targets for HCV infections

May 8, 2017

An international study led by researchers at Monash University' Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) has shone light on the way the Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) hijacks the communication systems in the host cells it infects, uncovering potential new therapeutic targets for the disease.

HCV affects about two percent of the world's population. Infection can lead to chronic hepatitis, which can progress to liver cirrhosis and carcinoma.

Importantly, the approach used by the scientists - which led to the identification of a drug-like molecule that stopped the virus from replicating within cells - may have broader application to other infectious diseases. This is because all intracellular pathogens rely on their host cell signaling system to replicate.

The study, published in Nature Communications today, focused on protein kinases, enzymes that are key regulators of cellular processes. It built on previous ground-breaking work on malaria published in 2011 by author Monash Professor Christian Doerig, and others, who found that if host cell protein kinases were prevented from working it would kill malaria parasites.

Related Stories

The Monash BDI researchers worked in collaboration with Canadian-based company Kinexus, and used an antibody microarray to simultaneously investigate hundreds of factors involved in cell signaling that were modulated by HCV replication, including human protein kinases.

"This antibody microarray allowed us to find a number of new cell signaling pathways that were activated or suppressed by an HCV infection," Professor Doerig said.

First author Dr. Reza Haqshenas said the researchers then used gene silencing technology to determine whether the genes' cell factors identified using the antibody microarray were indeed important for HCV replication and therefore potential targets for anti-HCV compounds.

They were then able to use a compound recently discovered by Harvard University investigator Professor Nathanael Gray to block the activity of one of the kinases important in HCV replication, MAP4K2.

"Nathanael sent us his new molecule, and we put it in our host cells, infected them with HCV and found that while the cells were fine, they didn't support virus replication anymore," Dr. Reza Haqshenas said.

Professor Doerig said the study provided a compelling "proof of concept."

"The platform we have established can be adopted to identify new anti-infective compounds against any pathogen including, viruses, bacteria, and parasites, that invade mammalian cells," he said.

"Importantly, fighting a pathogen by hitting an enzyme from the host cell is likely to slow the emergence of drug resistance, because the pathogen cannot easily escape through the selection of target mutations," Professor Doerig said.

The researchers will now extend their work in studies on the Zika virus and toxoplasmosis.

Source:

Monash University

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Specific genotype may predict recovery in patients with advanced cirrhosis after hepatitis c treatment
Stivarga receives expanded FDA approval for treatment of liver cancer
China creates new kinase-based whole-cell screening library for high-throughput drug assay
Easing cellular traffic jams in Huntington’s disease may save brain cells
New research uncovers role of mysterious molecule in skin cancer
Discovery of protein that causes liver disease brings hope for new treatments
Researchers show how Epstein-Barr virus manages to persist inside immune system's B cells
UC San Diego researchers identify pathways that regulate pancreatic beta cell growth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study sets stage for potential stool-based test to detect advanced liver fibrosis