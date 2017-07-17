New analysis compares emerging algorithms that look for cancer mutations

July 17, 2017

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) has undertaken the first-ever comparative analysis of a newly emerging category of algorithms that mine genetic information in cancer databases by focusing on internal gene structure (subgene resolution algorithms), in contrast to classical approaches that focus on genes treated as single units. These powerful data-sifting tools are helping untangle the complexity of cancer, and find previously unidentified mutations that are important in creating cancer cells.

The study, published today in Nature Methods, reviews, classifies and describes the strengths and weaknesses of more than 20 algorithms developed by independent research groups.

"Despite the increasing availability of high-resolution genome sequences, a common assumption is to consider a gene as a single unit," explains Adam Godzik, Ph.D., director of the Bioinformatics and Structural Biology Program at SBP, and senior author of the study. "However, there are a number of events, such as single site DNA substitutions and splicing variants that can occur within a gene--at the subgene level. Subgene algorithms provide a high-resolution view that can explain why different mutations in the same gene can lead to distinct phenotypes, depending on how they impact specific protein regions.

"A good example of how different subgene mutations influence cancer is the NOTCH1 gene," says Godzik. "Mutations in certain regions of NOTCH1 cause it to act as a tumor suppressor in lung, skin and head and neck cancers. But mutations in a different region can promote chronic lymphocytic leukemia and T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. So it's incorrect to assume that mutations in a gene will have the same consequences regardless of their location."

Related Stories

The study researchers applied each subgene algorithm to the data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), a large-scale data set that includes genome data from 33 different tumor types from more than 11,000 patients.

"Our goal was not to determine which algorithm works better than another, because that would depend on the question being asked," says Eduard Porta-Pardo, Ph.D., a former postdoc in Godzik's lab and first author of the paper who is now a staff scientist in the Barcelona Supercomputer Center. "Instead, we want to inform potential users about how the different assumptions behind each subgene algorithm influence the results, and how the results differ from methods that work at the whole gene level."

"We found two important things," says Porta-Pardo. "First, we found that the algorithms are able to reproduce the list of known cancer genes established by cancer researchers--validating the subgene approach and the link between these genes and cancer. Second, we found a number of new cancer driver genes--genes implicated in the process of oncogenesis--that were missed by whole-gene approaches.

"Finding new cancer driver genes is an important goal of cancer genome analysis," adds Porta-Pardo. "This study should help researchers understand the advantages and drawbacks of subgene algorithms used to find new potential drug targets for cancer treatment."

Source:

Sanford-Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cancer metastases may originate from primary tumor without involving lymph system
Daily tomato consumption may cut skin cancer by half, mouse study shows
Targeting acid metabolite reduces size and spread of breast cancer
FDA advisory committee recommends Novartis' CAR-T therapy for young leukemia patients
Newly identified biomarker panel could pave way to earlier detection of pancreatic cancer
Change in cervical cancer screening guideline linked to reduced identification of chlamydia cases
Ground-breaking new breast cancer drugs have manageable toxicity profile for most patients
Bacterium S. gallolyticus appears to actively promote development of colorectal cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Oticon Opn is a hearing aid that allows connection to a smartphone and supports all the internet-enabled connectivity that you have on the internet that smart devices support. We have specifically chosen a web-based community called “If This Then That” (IFTTT) because it is a relatively very easy to use third party service that is supported by a lot of the large global device manufacturers.

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Medication nonadherence is the phenomenon of people not sticking to their medication. Either stopping completely before they're supposed to, or taking it irregularly, at such a rate that it's below the optimal level.

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study uncovers new genetic variants for lung cancer risk