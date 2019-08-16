Call for papers deadline approaching soon

Abstracts are being accepted for (contributed) oral and poster presentations for Pittcon 2020. We are accepting technical presentations in all areas of analytic chemistry and applied spectroscopy.

**To be included in the first round of reviews, submit by August 16. All abstracts received after August 16 are placed on a wait list. We will be accepting abstracts up until the end of December 2019.  

Additional poster sessions

  • Undergraduate Poster Session
  • Sunday Poster Session
  • ACS Poster Session
  • SEAC Poster Session
  • NIJ Poster Session

**Authors cannot submit duplicate abstracts for both Pittcon and other co-sponsoring groups.

Source:

Pittcon

Posted in: Life Sciences News

