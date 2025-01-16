Pittcon to make historic first appearance in Boston’s world-leading scientific hub

The Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy (Pittcon) announces its inaugural Boston conference, marking the first time in its over 75-year history the world’s leading laboratory science tradeshow will be held in the city. The landmark event will take place at Boston’s Convention and Exhibition Center from March 1-5, 2025.

Boston’s selection reflects the city’s unique position at the intersection of academic excellence, biotechnology innovation, and pharmaceutical research. The greater Boston area, home to over 1,000 biotech companies, five major medical centers, and more than 50 colleges and universities, provides an unprecedented opportunity for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Bringing Pittcon to Boston represents a perfect alignment of mission and location,” said Heather Juzwa, President of Pittcon 2025. “The city’s concentration of scientific talent, from pioneering researchers to emerging startups, creates an ideal environment for the cross-disciplinary collaboration that has always been Pittcon’s hallmark.”

The Boston location offers attendees unique advantages:

  • Direct access to the world’s largest biotechnology hub
  • Proximity to leading research institutions
  • Connection to major pharmaceutical and life science companies
  • Integration with the region’s robust scientific startup ecosystem
  • Exposure to cutting-edge research facilities and innovation centers

The 2025 conference will feature special programming that leverages Boston’s scientific community, including:

  • Collaboration with area institutions for specialized workshops
  • Regional innovation spotlight sessions
  • Strategic networking opportunities with local industry leaders
  • Special sessions focusing on pioneering work in emerging fields

Boston’s scientific community has been pushing boundaries in analytical science and instrumentation for decades,” noted Tammy Yallum, Pittcon Executive Director. “This convergence of Pittcon’s global reach with Boston’s scientific excellence promises to create unprecedented opportunities for our attendees.”

The conference expects to draw more than 8,000 attendees from industry, academia, and government from over 90 countries worldwide, contributing to the region's scientific discourse and economic vitality.

