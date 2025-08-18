2025 Chikungunya outbreak: A global health challenge

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Chikungunya virus (CHIKV) is a mosquito-borne alphavirus causing fever, severe joint pain, rash, and muscle aches, mainly transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. As of 2025, The chikungunya outbreak centered on Indian Ocean islands has rapidly expanded to 119 countries, including temperate regions like France1,2. Control focuses on vector management, surveillance, healthcare readiness, and international cooperation 3,4. Sino Biological supports research by providing recombinant CHIKV antigens and antibodies crucial for vaccine, antiviral, and diagnostic development.

What is chikungunya?

Chikungunya virus is a mosquito-borne RNA virus belonging to the alphavirus genus. CHIKV infection leads to chikungunya fever. The infection is primarily transmitted to humans via the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedesaegypti and Aedesalbopictus 5,6. Its symptoms include sudden high fever, severe joint pain, muscle aches, rash, and headache. While the disease is rarely fatal, it can be seriously debilitating, especially for the elderly, infants, and those with underlying conditions. There is currently no specific antiviral treatment for chikungunya 3,7,8.

Figure 1. Transmission cycle of the Chikungunya virus between humans and mosquitoes. The virus is primarily spread by Aedes (Stegomyia) species mosquitoes, mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Infected mosquitoes transmit the virus to humans through bites, and infected humans can subsequently infect new mosquitoes, sustaining the transmission cycle 8. Image Credit: https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/php/transmission/index.html

Geographical spread and 2025 outbreak epicenters

Up to now, the chikungunya outbreak has dramatically expanded to more than 110 countries, putting about 5.6 billion people at risk. Since the beginning of 2025, Reunion, Mayotte, and Mauritius have all reported major chikungunya outbreaks 5,6,8. Notably, the virus has reached temperate regions earlier than before, with locally acquired cases reported in mainland France’s Grand Est and southeastern areas 8,9. This surge is driven by multiple factors, including expanded Aedes mosquito habitats due to climate change, increased urbanization, and international travel facilitating virus spread, populations with low immunity after years without outbreaks, and challenges in early detection caused by inconsistent surveillance and limited diagnostic resources 2,4.

Current treatment and vaccine options for chikungunya virus

As of 2025, no specific antiviral treatments for the chikungunya virus exist; care is supportive, focusing on symptom relief. Vaccine progress includes two approved options in some countries: the live-attenuated IXCHIQ vaccine for adults (with restrictions for the elderly) and the single-dose virus-like particle vaccine VIMKUNYA for ages 12 and up 8. Neither vaccine is yet widely available globally or in China. Control relies mainly on mosquito management, early detection, and public awareness.

Sino Biological’s role in supporting chikungunya virus research

To address the ongoing CHIKV mutant outbreak, Sino Biological swiftly initiated the development ofrecombinant E1 and E2 proteins (UVE/CHIKV/2024/RE/CNR_79903)along with specific antibodies, providing crucial support to researchers working on vaccine development, antiviral therapies, and immunodiagnostic assay creation. Sino Biological offers key tools such as the recombinant CHIKV E2 glycoprotein, cDNA clones, and specialized antibodies for ELISA and LFA, all produced under strict quality controls to ensure reliability.

Applications of Sino Biological’s products in research

Sino Biological’s products are frequently cited in reputable journals. Liu T. and Gu D. used recombinant CHIKV E2 protein (Sino Biological, 40440-V08B) in an aptamer-based TRFIA assay to study the binding affinity and specificity of novel peptides to CHIKV E2 antigens (Figure 2) 10.Tamburini B. et al. investigated viral antigen acquisition in LEC, BEC, and FRC cells in C57BL/6 mice infected with recombinant CHIKV E2 antigen (Sino Biological, 40440-V08B) conjugated to AlexaFluor-488. They found that both LECs and a subset of FRCs acquired the CHIKV E2 protein during the treatment window (Figure 3) 11.Lim H. and Kim K. showed that CHIKV EI/II protein or N-linked glycan mutant E proteins induced lower humoral immune responses than the full-length E protein using mouse sera in a recombinant CHIKV E2 protein (Sino Biological, 40440-V08B) pre-coated ELISA (Figure 4) 12.Wang T. et al. reported that EILV/CHIKV-vaccinated macaques exhibited stronger neutralization titers and higher CHIKV E2 binding IgG responses in ELISA coated with recombinant CHIKV E2 protein (Sino Biological, 40440-V08B) (Figure 5)13.

  Figure 2. Detection of serially diluted (0-1000 ng/mL) recombinant CHIKV-E2 (Sino Biological, 40440-V08B), ZIKA-E (Sino Biological, 40543-V08B4), DENV-E (Sino Biological, 40471-V08B) proteins using peptide aptamers B2 and B3 10. Image Credit: Sino Biological Inc​​​​​​​

Figure 3. Quantification of the frequency of LEC, BEC, and FRC in the popliteal lymph node (pLN) that are positive for the recombinant SARS-CoV-2 RBD and CHIKV-E2 antigens (Sino Biological, 40440-V08B) administered with polyI:C and αCD40 at indicated time 11. Image Credit: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10957963

Figure 4. Sera from individual mice were serially diluted, and anti-CHIKV-E2 protein specific total IgG levels were quantified using ELISA with recombinant CHIKV E2 protein (Sino Biological, 40440-V08B) pre-coated 12. Image Credit: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11511311/

Figure 5. CHIKV E2 binding IgG responses at indicate time points by ELISA, pre-coated with recombinant CHIKV E2 protein (Sino Biological, 40440-V08B) 13. Image Credit: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11659317/

Featured CHIKV antigens

Source: Sino Biological Inc

Cat# Antigen Expression Host Purity Tag Strain
41094-V49H CHIKV-E2 HEK293 Cells ≥ 90% His & AVI UVE/CHIKV/2024/RE/CNR_79903
41094-V49H-B CHIKV-E2 HEK293 Cells ≥ 90% His & AVI UVE/CHIKV/2024/RE/CNR_79903
40440-V08B CHIKV-E2 Baculovirus-Insect Cells > 90% His strain SL-CK1
40440-VCCB CHIKV-E2 Baculovirus-Insect Cells ≥ 95% No tag strain SL-CK1

 

Featured CHIKV antibodies

​​​​​​​Source: Sino Biological Inc

Cat# Antigen Application Clonality Ig Type
40440-MM02 CHIKV-E2 ELISA Mouse MAb Mouse IgG2b
40440-MM20 CHIKV-E2 ELISA Mouse MAb Mouse IgG2b
40440-T46 CHIKV-E2 WB Rabbit PAb Rabbit IgG
40440-MM15 CHIKV-E2 ELISA Mouse MAb Mouse IgG1
40440-MM25 CHIKV-E2 ELISA, ELISA (Cap) Mouse MAb Mouse IgG1
40440-MM26 CHIKV-E2 WB, ELISA, ELISA (Det) Mouse MAb Mouse IgG2b
40440-MM32 CHIKV-E2 WB, ELISA Mouse MAb Mouse IgG2a
40440-MM33 CHIKV-E2 ELISA Mouse MAb Mouse IgG1
 

References

  1. Zumla, A., Ntoumi, F., Ippolito, G. & Consortium, P. Chikungunya virus disease returns to Europe: a turning point for the global arboviral landscape. The Lancet0, (2025).
  2. Roiz, D., Boussès, P., Simard, F., Paupy, C. & Fontenille, D. Autochthonous Chikungunya transmission and extreme climate events in Southern France. PLoS Negl Trop Dis9, (2015).
  3. Control, E. C. for D. P. and. Chikungunya virus disease worldwide overview. Preprint at (2025).
  4. de Souza, W. M., Lecuit, M. & Weaver, S. C. Chikungunya virus and other emerging arthritogenic alphaviruses. Nat Rev Microbiol (2025) doi:10.1038/S41579-025-01177-8.
  5. World Health Organization raises concern about spread of mosquito-borne Chikungunya virus | Reuters. https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/world-health-organization-raises-concern-about-spread-mosquito-borne-chikungunya-2025-07-22/.
  6. Chikungunya epidemiology update - June 2025. https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/chikungunya-epidemiology-update-june-2025.
  7. What is the chikungunya virus, how are countries such as China battling it? | Health News | Al Jazeera. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/8/6/what-is-the-chikungunya-virus-how-are-countries-such-as-china-battling-it.
  8. Areas at Risk for Chikungunya | Chikungunya Virus | CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/data-maps/index.html.
  9. Frumence, E. et al. Genomic insights into the re-emergence of chikungunya virus on Réunion Island, France, 2024 to 2025. Eurosurveillance30, (2025).
  10. Liu, T. et al. Peptide aptamer-based time-resolved fluoroimmunoassay for CHIKV diagnosis. Virol J20, (2023).
  11. Doan, T. A. et al. Immunization-induced antigen archiving enhances local memory CD8+ T cell responses following an unrelated viral infection. NPJ Vaccines9, (2024).
  12. Kim, K. et al. Immunogenicity Analysis of Chikungunya Virus DNA Vaccine Based on Mutated Putative N-Linked Glycosylation Sites of the Envelope Protein. Vaccines (Basel)12, (2024).
  13. Adam, A. et al. A safe insect-based chikungunya fever vaccine affords rapid and durable protection in cynomolgus macaques. NPJ Vaccines9, (2024).
Source:

Sino Biological Inc

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sino Biological Inc.. (2025, August 18). 2025 Chikungunya outbreak: A global health challenge. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 18, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250818/2025-Chikungunya-outbreak-A-global-health-challenge.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sino Biological Inc.. "2025 Chikungunya outbreak: A global health challenge". News-Medical. 18 August 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250818/2025-Chikungunya-outbreak-A-global-health-challenge.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sino Biological Inc.. "2025 Chikungunya outbreak: A global health challenge". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250818/2025-Chikungunya-outbreak-A-global-health-challenge.aspx. (accessed August 18, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Sino Biological Inc.. 2025. 2025 Chikungunya outbreak: A global health challenge. News-Medical, viewed 18 August 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250818/2025-Chikungunya-outbreak-A-global-health-challenge.aspx.

Suggested Reading

FDA approved PDE4 inhibitor roflumilast for atopic dermatitis
FDA-approved TIVDAK®: Targeting tissue factor in cervical cancer
FDA accepted PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab for the treatment of endometrial cancer
Gilead’s capsid revolution meets our capsid solutions: Sino Biological – Engineering the tools to outsmart HIV
Responding to Mpox: Global outbreak, research innovations, and therapeutic strategies
A new era of targeted therapy with antibody–drug conjugates
Sino Biological and BioGeometry Deepen Strategic Cooperation to Empower Protein R&D with Generative AI
InDevR and Sino Biological team up to deliver multiplexed analytical solutions for mRNA vaccine and cell & gene therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Sino Biological Inc.

See all content from Sino Biological Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Sino Biological finalizes the acquisition of SignalChem Biotech, strengthening global presence and expanding product portfolio