FDA approves AChEI ALPHA-1062 for Alzheimer’s disease treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

On July 29, 2024, the U.S. FDA approved Alpha Cognition Inc.'s ALPHA-1062 (Zunveyl®), an Acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitor, for treating mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. This condition affects approximately 6.7 million people in the United States. Over 70 % of physicians are dissatisfied with current therapies due to side effects and limited efficacy, with over 50 % of patients discontinuing treatment within a year. As research on AChEIs advances, the importance of ALPHA-1062 and similar molecules as therapeutic options for neurodegenerative disorders becomes increasingly evident.

FDA approves AChEI ALPHA-1062 for alzheimer’s disease treatment

Image Credit: Sino Biological Inc.

Mechanism of action

Acetylcholinesterase (AChE) breaks down the neurotransmitter acetylcholine into choline and acetate at synaptic junctions. This process is crucial for terminating synaptic transmission, especially at neuromuscular junctions and cholinergic synapses in the nervous system. AChE's mechanism of action involves two critical sites: the anionic site and the esteratic site.

Related Stories

  • Anionic Site: This site initially attracts and binds acetylcholine, facilitated by its positively charged quaternary amine, which interacts with the negatively charged environment of the anionic site.
  • Esteratic Site: Following binding at the anionic site, acetylcholine is transferred to the esteratic site, where it undergoes hydrolysis. This site contains a catalytic triad composed of serine, histidine, and glutamate amino acids. The serine acts as a nucleophile, attacking the carbonyl carbon of acetylcholine, leading to the cleavage of the ester bond between acetyl and choline. This reaction results in the formation of acetate and choline. 

The rapid hydrolysis of acetylcholine by AChE is essential for the regulation of neurotransmitter levels in the synaptic cleft, ensuring that nerve impulses are accurately passed on or halted as required. By controlling the duration of acetylcholine activity, AChE plays a vital role in muscle contraction, learning, memory, and other neurobiological processes.

AChE as drug target of Alzheimer's disease

In Alzheimer's disease management, ACE is targeted due to its role in rapidly breaking down acetylcholine, thereby influencing cognitive functions like memory and learning. Therapeutic strategies aim to increase acetylcholine concentrations, which can potentially enhance cognitive function and alleviate the symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

As a leading reagent supplier, Sino Biological offers recombinant AChE proteins which can be used to explore AChE's biological roles and interactions and help evaluate the impact of potential inhibitors. AChE-specific antibodies are another critical tool, enabling the detection and quantification of the enzyme in various tissues, which is crucial for understanding its pathological and physiological roles. In addition to AChE, Sino Biological offers other drug targets and biomarkers, such as Tau, BACE1, and ApoE, to fully support drug discovery and diagnostics development for Alzheimer's disease.

Source:

Sino Biological

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sino Biological Inc.. (2024, August 05). FDA approves AChEI ALPHA-1062 for Alzheimer’s disease treatment. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 05, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240805/FDA-approves-AChEI-ALPHA-1062-for-alzheimere28099s-disease-treatment.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sino Biological Inc.. "FDA approves AChEI ALPHA-1062 for Alzheimer’s disease treatment". News-Medical. 05 August 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240805/FDA-approves-AChEI-ALPHA-1062-for-alzheimere28099s-disease-treatment.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sino Biological Inc.. "FDA approves AChEI ALPHA-1062 for Alzheimer’s disease treatment". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240805/FDA-approves-AChEI-ALPHA-1062-for-alzheimere28099s-disease-treatment.aspx. (accessed August 05, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Sino Biological Inc.. 2024. FDA approves AChEI ALPHA-1062 for Alzheimer’s disease treatment. News-Medical, viewed 05 August 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240805/FDA-approves-AChEI-ALPHA-1062-for-alzheimere28099s-disease-treatment.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Sino Biological announces services partnership with Rapid Novor
FDA accepted PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab for the treatment of endometrial cancer
Therapeutic potential of CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibodies
Utilizing Biomarkers in Cancer Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment
An ActRIIA fusion protein got FDA approved for PAH treatment
Sino Biological Announces the Opening of Its New US-Based Center for Bioprocessing
FDA-approved TIVDAK®: Targeting tissue factor in cervical cancer
Sino Biological finalizes the acquisition of SignalChem Biotech, strengthening global presence and expanding product portfolio

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Sino Biological Inc.

See all content from Sino Biological Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Empowering oncology research: Transmembrane proteins and cutting-edge production platforms