FDA accepted PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab for the treatment of endometrial cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

On June 14, 2024, the U.S. FDA approved AstraZeneca's Durvalumab (IMFINZI®) for primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer with mismatch repair deficiency. Endometrial cancer is the most prevalent gynecologic cancer, with an estimated 66,200 new U.S. cases in 2023. This approval demonstrates the effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitors, particularly targeting PD-L1 (CD274, B7-H1), a crucial factor in tumor immune evasion. Studying PD-L1 is essential for developing therapies that enhance immune responses to various cancers, potentially improving treatment success and patient outcomes.

Mechanism of action of Durvalumab. Image Credit: Sino Biological

Mechanism of action

Durvalumab targets PD-L1, a key immune checkpoint. Normally, antigen-presenting cells (APCs) recognize cancer cell antigens and activate cytotoxic T cells, which travel to the tumor site for eradication. However, tumors enhance their survival by suppressing these T-cell responses via PD-L1.

PD-L1, a type 1 transmembrane protein, is induced by inflammatory signals such as IFN-gamma and is found on both tumor and immune cells in the tumor microenvironment. It inhibits T cell activation and function by binding to PD-1 and CD80 receptors on T cells, reducing the immune response.

Related Stories

By binding to PD-L1, Durvalumab blocks its interactions with PD-1 and CD80, reactivating the cytotoxic T cells and enabling them to effectively target and destroy tumor cells. Durvalumab’s specificity for PD-L1, without affecting PD-L2, enhances its ability to potentiate the immune response against tumors, highlighting its role in countering cancer's immune evasion tactics.

PD-L1 as drug target

PD-L1 is a crucial immune checkpoint protein that modulates immune responses by binding to PD-1 on T cells, suppressing their activity and allowing tumors to evade immune detection. PD-L2, a related protein, also interacts with PD-1, contributing to immune regulation but with a different expression pattern and role. Both PD-L1 and PD-L2 are involved in maintaining immune homeostasis and preventing autoimmunity, making them significant targets in cancer immunotherapy. Understanding the distinct and overlapping functions of PD-L1 and PD-L2 in immune regulation is essential for developing comprehensive and effective cancer treatments.

Source: Sino Biological

TARGET ACTIONS ORGANISM
Programmed cell death 1 ligand 1 (PD-L1) Inhibits T cell activation Humans
Programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) Inhibits T cell activation Humans
Programmed cell death 1 ligand 2 (PD-L2) Modulates immune responses and expression patterns Humans

 

Sino Biological's tools for PD-L1 immunotherapy research

Sino Biological is a leading international reagent supplier and contract research service provider, specializing in recombinant protein production and antibody development. The company provides a comprehensive range of reagents to support PD-L1 immunotherapy research. Our offerings include vigorously tested PD-L1 recombinant proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, lysates, and cDNA clones, all designed to advance your cancer research in immunotherapy.

Source:

Sino Biological

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sino Biological Inc.. (2024, August 05). FDA accepted PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab for the treatment of endometrial cancer. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 05, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240805/FDA-accepted-PD-L1-inhibitor-durvalumab-for-the-treatment-of-endometrial-cancer.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sino Biological Inc.. "FDA accepted PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab for the treatment of endometrial cancer". News-Medical. 05 August 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240805/FDA-accepted-PD-L1-inhibitor-durvalumab-for-the-treatment-of-endometrial-cancer.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sino Biological Inc.. "FDA accepted PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab for the treatment of endometrial cancer". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240805/FDA-accepted-PD-L1-inhibitor-durvalumab-for-the-treatment-of-endometrial-cancer.aspx. (accessed August 05, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Sino Biological Inc.. 2024. FDA accepted PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab for the treatment of endometrial cancer. News-Medical, viewed 05 August 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240805/FDA-accepted-PD-L1-inhibitor-durvalumab-for-the-treatment-of-endometrial-cancer.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Sino Biological finalizes the acquisition of SignalChem Biotech, strengthening global presence and expanding product portfolio
InDevR and Sino Biological team up to deliver multiplexed analytical solutions for mRNA vaccine and cell & gene therapy
Sino Biological announces services partnership with Rapid Novor
Innovations in baculovirus–insect cell expression systems
An ActRIIA fusion protein got FDA approved for PAH treatment
FDA approves AChEI ALPHA-1062 for Alzheimer’s disease treatment
Utilizing Biomarkers in Cancer Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment
FDA-approved TIVDAK®: Targeting tissue factor in cervical cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Sino Biological Inc.

See all content from Sino Biological Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Empowering oncology research: Transmembrane proteins and cutting-edge production platforms