Sino Biological wins 2025 Scientist.com’s Supplier Recognition Award

Sino Biological, Inc., a global leader in biological reagents and CRO services, recently announced that it has been honored with the “2025 Supplier Performance Recognition Award” by Scientist.com, the market-leading digital platform for outsourced R&D procurements. Trusted by the world's top biopharma companies and thousands of rigorously vetted suppliers, Scientist.com grants this award in recognition of Sino Biological’s outstanding performance and significant contributions to advancing drug discovery research worldwide.

The award recognizes partners who demonstrate excellence across key performance metrics, including responsiveness, marketplace activity, and customer satisfaction. Sino Biological earned this distinction based on its high-quality service delivery, reliable technical support, and consistent ability to meet the evolving needs of the international research community.

Over the past year, Sino Biological has served numerous research institutions and enterprises worldwide through the Scientist.com platform, providing essential services in areas such as protein sciences, chemistry manufacturing & controls (CMC), antibodies, in vitro assays, and in vitro pharmacology. These capabilities have played a significant role in accelerating scientific discovery and enhancing research efficiency for clients.

We are honored to receive this recognition from Scientist.com. Our long-standing partnership has been highly productive, and we are immensely proud of our shared achievements. This award reflects our team’s dedication to supporting the global scientific community with reliable, timely, and innovative solutions. We remain committed to empowering researchers and contributing to the advancement of life science research.

Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer of Sino Biological US Inc

