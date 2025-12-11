Shared genetic roots of 14 psychiatric disorders revealed

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Oslo, Faculty of MedicineDec 11 2025

Researchers from the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium (PGC) report that most genetic influences on mental illness are shared across diagnostic categories, revealing a more interconnected biological landscape than traditional classifications suggest.

The study analyzed genome-wide data for 14 childhood- and adult-onset psychiatric disorders, including depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, PTSD, OCD, eating disorders, substance use disorders, ADHD, autism, and Tourette syndrome. Using multiple cutting-edge genomic methods, the researchers examined how genetic variation is distributed across disorders, cell types, and biological pathways.

Five core genetic dimensions of mental illness

A central finding is that the majority of inherited risk across the 14 disorders can be attributed to five underlying "genomic factors." These represent broad dimensions of shared genetic vulnerability:

 

  1. Compulsive Disorders (OCD, anorexia nervosa, Tourette syndrome)
  2. Schizophrenia-Bipolar Disorders
  3. Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ADHD, autism)
  4. Internalizing Disorders (depression, anxiety, PTSD)
  5. Substance Use Disorders (alcohol, opioid, nicotine, cannabis)

These five factors together accounted for two-thirds of the genetic risk for the individual disorders - evidence that different psychiatric diagnoses often reflect variations on shared inherited pathways rather than completely distinct conditions.

"Hotspots" of shared genetic risk identified

At the genomic level, the researchers identified over 100 regions of the genome where genetic variants influence multiple disorders simultaneously. One region on chromosome 11 stood out as a "hotspot," showing associations with eight of the 14 disorders and containing genes previously linked to addiction and other psychiatric traits.

In total, the study uncovered 428 genetic loci that contribute to cross-disorder risk, including 268 loci tied directly to the five genomic factors.

Insights into brain biology

By integrating the genetic findings with data from developing and adult human brain tissue, the study points to specific biological processes and cell types implicated across disorders:

Related Stories

  • Shared, broad genetic risk across all disorders was linked to fundamental biological processes involved in regulating gene expression—particularly active during early brain development.
  • The schizophrenia and bipolar disorder factor was associated with genes active in excitatory neurons, including certain types of hippocampal neurons.
  • The internalizing factor (depression, anxiety, PTSD) showed enrichment in genes active in oligodendrocytes, cells involved in brain connectivity.

Toward a more biology-based understanding of mental health

The findings provide one of the clearest indications yet that psychiatric disorders share substantial genetic foundations that cut across current diagnostic boundaries. They also offer new entry points for developing treatments that target risk pathways common to frequently co-occurring conditions.

Statements from the research team

Our study - the largest and most comprehensive cross-disorder analysis in psychiatric genetics to date - shows that many psychiatric disorders share a broad genetic foundation, captured by five core genomic factors."

Oleksandr Frei, a shared first author of the study and researcher, Centre for Precision Psychiatry, University of Oslo

"By integrating multiple analytic approaches, we obtained a clearer understanding of the common and divergent effects of genetic variants across these disorders, refining diagnostic boundaries and providing new insights into the biological processes underlying psychiatric conditions," Frei adds.

"This study brings us closer to a biologically informed map of mental illness," the authors note, "and highlights pathways that could guide future research, prevention, and therapeutics."

Source:

University of Oslo, Faculty of Medicine

Journal reference:

Grotzinger, A. D., et al. (2025). Mapping the genetic landscape across 14 psychiatric disorders. Nature. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-09820-3. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09820-3

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Australian researchers pinpoint specific genetic changes linked to severe AMD
Rare inherited variants shape risk and outcomes in pediatric brain and spinal cord tumors
Retinal organoids provide a powerful tool to diagnose and study Leber congenital amaurosis
AI model ranks genetic variants from severe to mild disease mutations
Genetic variant linked to higher heart failure risk in children with myocarditis
ASHG to host Genetic Diagnosis & Rare Disease Virtual Symposium
11 genetic loci that shape impulsive decision-making
Shared genetic roots between delirium and Alzheimer’s disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Genetic signals reveal why erectile dysfunction develops and who is most at risk