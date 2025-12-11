Psoriasis caused by changes in the fat metabolism of skin cells

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Medical University of ViennaDec 11 2025

A research team led by Erwin F. Wagner from the Medical University of Vienna has discovered a previously unknown molecular mechanism that contributes to the development of psoriasis - and at the same time represents a potential biomarker for a new treatment concept. The study published in Cell Death & Differentiation shows that a specific fatty acid-binding protein (FABP5) drives ferroptosis, a certain form of cell death, and amplifies inflammatory processes in the skin. Blocking this protein significantly improved the skin changes typically associated with psoriasis.

Until now, the chronic inflammatory skin disease psoriasis has been associated with overactivity of the immune system. Now, the scientific team led by Erwin Wagner (Department of Dermatology and Department of Laboratory Medicine, MedUni Vienna) and Kazuhiko Matsuoka (Center for Cancer Research, MedUni Vienna) with first author Kamil Mieczkowski (Department of Laboratory Medicine) has shown for the first time that changes in the fat metabolism of skin cells also contribute significantly to the development and progression of inflammation.

Scientific analyses show that skin samples from psoriasis patients and a corresponding animal model contain significantly elevated levels of the fatty acid-binding protein FABP5, while a certain protective enzyme (GPX4) is detectable at reduced levels. According to the researchers, this imbalance triggers an inflammatory cascade through ferroptosis that is typical of the clinical picture of psoriasis. At the same time, the team found that skin inflammation can be significantly reduced by pharmacological blockade of FABP5 and ferroptosis.

Possible addition to immunomodulatory therapies

Our results show that psoriasis is caused not only by a misdirected immune response, but also by changes in the fat metabolism of skin cells."  

Erwin F. Wagner, Medical University of Vienna

"FABP5 could therefore serve as a biomarker in the future for developing new, targeted therapies," Kazuhiko Matsuoka adds. This could be of particular benefit to patients who do not respond well to existing immunomodulatory approaches such as biologics.

The researchers also emphasise that FABP5 could be important not only for psoriasis, but also for other inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis. Since psoriasis is often associated with metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, the study results also provide clues to possible common causes of these diseases. Further studies are needed to deepen and confirm the newly gained insights into the relationship between fat metabolism and inflammatory processes. 

Source:

Medical University of Vienna

Journal reference:

Mieczkowski, K., et al. (2025). Fatty acid-binding protein 5 aggravates psoriasis and psoriasis-like disease through ferroptosis. Cell Death & Differentiation. doi: 10.1038/s41418-025-01630-4. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41418-025-01630-4

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Tai chi proves as effective as CBT for long-term insomnia relief
Masturbation could improve mood and sleep during menopause
Metformin fails to improve insulin resistance in type 1 diabetes
Music therapy speeds anesthesia recovery in colorectal surgery
Aligning your body clock may protect your heart and metabolism, says AHA
Brain recordings reveal why food cravings return despite tirzepatide
How the gut microbiome links obesity to colorectal cancer
Low-intensity noise therapy shows how tuning sound to the brain can ease tinnitus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Treating sleep apnea can lower Parkinson’s disease risk