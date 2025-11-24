Genetic factors behind impulsive choices tied to metabolic and mental health

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - San DiegoNov 24 2025

Researchers from University of California San Diego have identified 11 genetic regions linked to delay discounting - the tendency to prefer smaller, immediate rewards over larger, delayed ones - shedding new light on how impulsive decision-making relates to both mental and physical health. The study, published on Nov. 25, 2025 in Molecular Psychiatry, analyzed genome-wide data from 134,935 23andMe participants and found that the same genetic factors that influence impulsive decision-making also overlap with risks for conditions like obesity, diabetes and other metabolic health issues.

Impulsive decision-making is something we all experience, but its biological roots have been surprisingly difficult to pin down. These findings show that delay discounting is not just a behavioral tendency, it is deeply intertwined with genetic pathways involved in brain development, cognition and physical health."

Sandra Sanchez-Roige, Ph.D., associate professor of psychiatry at UC San Diego School of Medicine and senior author of the study

Building on a previous genome-wide association study five times smaller, the team mapped 11 independent genetic regions and identified 93 candidate genes associated with delay discounting. Several of these genes were involved in dopamine signaling, neuronal growth metabolic pathways and brain structure - systems also implicated in psychiatric disorders, obesity, chronic pain and educational outcomes. Subsequent analyses found genetic correlations between delay discounting and 73 traits ranging from substance use and depression to gastrointestinal disorders and sleep duration.

The researchers also conducted a network analysis to determine which biological mechanisms are shared across traits. "We found clusters of overlapping pathways - particularly involving cognition, metabolism and externalizing behaviors - that may explain why delay discounting is a common feature across many mental health conditions," said Abraham A. Palmer, Ph.D., professor and vice chair for basic research in the Department of Psychiatry at UC San Diego School of Medicine and co-author of the study. Additional analyses showed that many associations persisted even after adjusting for cognitive measures such as intelligence and educational attainment, indicating that delay discounting has a partially distinct genetic basis.

To explore downstream clinical impacts, the team developed polygenic scores for delay discounting and tested them in a hospital cohort of more than 66,000 individuals. "We identified that these scores, which represent the genetic tendency to favor smaller immediate rewards, were associated with 212 medical outcomes, including type 2 diabetes, chronic pain, ischemic heart disease, mood disorders and tobacco use disorder", said first author Hayley Thorpe, Ph.D., a visiting scholar in Sanchez-Roige's lab and postdoctoral researcher at Western University. "This highlights how impulsive decision-making may influence long-term health risk".

Related Stories

"Understanding the genetic and biological roots of delay discounting opens up many new possibilities," Sanchez-Roige said. "In the future, delay discounting could become a clinically useful marker, one that helps us improve behavioral and pharmacological treatments aimed at impulsivity." Unlike many studies that examine the causes of specific disease, "these studies explore the genetic basis of trans-diagnostic genetic tendencies, which are the fundamental building blocks that influence people's behavior throughout life and are interwoven with disease susceptibility, as well as economic and social outcomes" adds Palmer.

The authors note that while the study identifies promising genetic targets, future research should explore causal relationships and test whether modifying delay discounting can improve health outcomes. They also emphasize the need for replication of newly discovered genetic associations and for studies integrating environmental factors such as socioeconomic status.

"Delay discounting is measurable, highly heritable and relevant to many aspects of health," Sanchez-Roige added. "By continuing to investigate this fundamental decision-making process, we may uncover new ways to prevent or treat a wide range of conditions."

Source:

University of California - San Diego

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1038/s41380-025-03356-8

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Shift Bioscience publishes improved metric calibration framework for robust genetic perturbation modeling using AI Virtual Cells
Parental monitoring can offset genetic risks for conduct problems in adolescents
Uncovering hidden causes of recurrent pregnancy loss with optical genome mapping
Current genetic screening guidelines overlook most cases of familial hypercholesterolemia
Advancements in molecular and genetic testing transform brain tumor care
Scientists uncover genetic components linked to bone density in young people
Shared genetic roots connect neurological and psychiatric disorders
Scientists identify essential process that protects DNA integrity in reproductive cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study highlights need for XDP specific diagnostic assays