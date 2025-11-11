Shared genetic roots connect neurological and psychiatric disorders

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Oslo, Faculty of MedicineNov 11 2025

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the Centre for Precision Psychiatry at the University of Oslo and Oslo University Hospital have discovered extensive genetic links between neurological disorders like migraine, stroke and epilepsy, and psychiatric illnesses such as schizophrenia and depression. Published in Nature Neuroscience, this research challenges longstanding boundaries between neurology and psychiatry and points to the need for more integrated approaches to brain disorders.

We found that psychiatric and neurological disorders share genetic risk factors to a greater extent than previously recognized. This suggests that they may partly arise from the same underlying biology, contrasting the traditional view that they are separate disease entities. Importantly, the genetic risk was closely linked to brain biology."

Olav Bjerkehagen Smeland, psychiatrist and first author

Nearly one million cases analyzed

The team analyzed genetic data from close to one million individuals with a wide range of psychiatric or neurological conditions. This large dataset made it possible to map both shared and disorder-specific genetic signals. "The findings are consistent with what we see clinically: patients often present with overlapping symptoms across neurology and psychiatry", says Professor Ole Andreassen, leader of the Centre for Precision Psychiatry. "Our results support a more unified view of neurological and psychiatric disorders".

Toward more holistic care

According to Smeland, the study suggests that patients could benefit from treatment strategies that take both biological and mental aspects into account. "We should ask whether patients receive the best care when neurology and psychiatry operate in parallel rather than together", he says

Genes and their varied influence on brain biology

While the study found substantial genetic overlap, the disorders still displayed partly distinct biological signatures. "For instance, genetic susceptibility to stroke was associated with risk factors for thrombosis, while epilepsy was connected to neurons - the brain's nerve cells. The genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis, by contrast, was tied to the immune system, which also influences the nervous system. The genetic risk for psychiatric illnesses was consistently linked to neurons. "This tells us that neurological and psychiatric disorders are heterogeneous, but may still be connected within a common biological framework," Smeland explains.

Future directions

While distinctions between neurological and psychiatric disorders do exist, this study paves the way for a more holistic understanding of brain disorders. "I believe that improved knowledge exchange and closer collaboration between psychiatry and neurology could substantially benefit patients, " Smeland states.

Source:

University of Oslo, Faculty of Medicine

Journal reference:

Smeland, O. B., et al. (2025). A genome-wide analysis of the shared genetic risk architecture of complex neurological and psychiatric disorders. Nature Neuroscience. doi: 10.1038/s41593-025-02090-2. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-025-02090-2

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Obesity’s health risks shift with age and sex, new genetic study reveals
Do gut microbes cause autism? New research says diet plays the bigger role
Breakthrough study maps impact of thousands of variants in heart disease gene
Genetic insights into vestibular system damage from ototoxic drugs
First-of-its-kind resource created to identify people with genetic risk for elevated 'bad' cholesterol
Better schools can offset genetic disadvantages in learning
Researchers discover a previously unknown genetic cause for microcephaly
Study finds up to 5% of Americans carry genetic mutations linked to increased cancer susceptibility

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists identify essential process that protects DNA integrity in reproductive cells