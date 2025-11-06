Scientists identify essential process that protects DNA integrity in reproductive cells

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of SevilleNov 6 2025

A team of scientists at the University of Seville has identified an essential process that protects DNA integrity in reproductive cells, providing new clues about how organisms avoid genetic defects during egg formation.

A recently published study, the result of Nuria Fernández-Fernández's doctoral work, describes how phosphorylation, a chemical modification of the BRC-1/BRD-1 protein complex in the Caenorhabditis elegans worm, acts as a "switch" against DNA damage. This activation allows the genome to repair itself properly during meiosis, the process that gives rise to reproductive cells.

When this mechanism fails, the DNA suffers serious breaks, leading to accumulated damage, chromosome fragmentation and loss of embryo viability. The researchers also identified two enzymes, Bloom and Mus81, that contribute to these problems by incorrectly resolving the bonds between damaged DNA molecules.

Our findings reveal a critical step in the cellular response to genetic damage in the germline. Understanding these processes is essential to understanding how aneuploidy and developmental defects are prevented."

Dr. Tatiana García-Muse, principal investigator at the Andalusian Centre for Molecular Biology and Regenerative Medicine (Cabimer)

The study highlights the importance of DNA repair systems in fertility and healthy development and could pave the way for new research into reproductive disorders in humans.

Source:

University of Seville

Journal reference:

Fernández-Fernández, N., et al. (2025). Damage-induced phosphorylation of BRC-1/BRD-1 in meiosis preserves germline integrity. Nucleic Acids Research. DOI: 10.1093/nar/gkaf945. https://academic.oup.com/nar/article/53/18/gkaf945/8262768

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Obesity’s health risks shift with age and sex, new genetic study reveals
Breakthrough study maps impact of thousands of variants in heart disease gene
First-of-its-kind resource created to identify people with genetic risk for elevated 'bad' cholesterol
Genetic inflammatory signature defines depression subtypes and treatment response
New genetic marker may improve the ability to predict life-threatening reactions to gout medication
New gene-editing method can correct many disease-causing mutations in mammalian cells
Genetic insights into vestibular system damage from ototoxic drugs
Better schools can offset genetic disadvantages in learning

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study finds up to 5% of Americans carry genetic mutations linked to increased cancer susceptibility