Digital pathology and the PathoVerse: A conversation with Dr. Singh

In this interview, industry expert Dr. Raj Singh discusses the PathoVerse, a pioneering global digital ecosystem designed to transform pathology through connectivity, AI integration, and collaborative innovation across research and clinical practice.

What inspired the creation of PathPresenter and ultimately the PathoVerse?

As a practicing pathologist, I saw how fragmented our field had become. Different vendors, systems, and formats made true collaboration almost impossible. With PathPresenter, our goal was to simplify one of the biggest challenges in pathology: managing images at scale. We built a platform that pathologists could use daily without worrying about interoperability.

Over time, as our community grew to more than 70,000 users across 180 countries, we realized we had the foundation to create something even larger: a vendor-agnostic global ecosystem where clinicians, researchers, and technology partners could unite. That vision became the PathoVerse.

What are the key components of the PathPresenter ecosystem?

We built three interconnected modules. The first is the clinical and consultation platform, which supports enterprise-level case management and includes an FDA-approved viewer that handles all image types – pathology, radiology, cytology, and gross images.

The second is the education platform, which powers digital classrooms in more than 30 institutions. The third is the biobanking and research platform, which enables HIPAA-compliant data sharing with researchers, pharma, and AI developers.

Together, these modules cover everything a pathologist does on a day-to-day basis.

Image Credit: PathPresenter

What sets PathPresenter apart from other digital pathology systems?

Our biggest differentiators are deep domain knowledge and absolute interoperability. PathPresenter is compatible with any scanner, LIS, AI module, or storage architecture. Because it was created by practicing pathologists, it reflects real-world workflows and needs.

It is not a static product but a living, evolving platform shaped by constant feedback from thousands of users worldwide. It is used in over 60 institutions, including major names like MSKCC, Cincinnati Children’s, and Dr. Lal PathLabs.

How does artificial intelligence fit into your vision?

AI is valuable only when it is connected to the wider ecosystem. A standalone model has little impact. We integrate AI directly into PathPresenter, allowing it to be used by pathologists, oncologists, researchers, and even patients to interpret results. By embedding validated AI tools into a secure, scalable infrastructure, we ensure that breakthroughs from leading AI companies reach real-world clinical practice.

What exactly is the PathoVerse, and why is it needed now?

The PathoVerse is a collaborative digital ecosystem that connects pathology data, technology, AI, and human expertise to enable real-world innovation. Pathology is evolving rapidly with advances in 3D imaging, virtual staining, digital twins, and AI diagnostics, yet many of these tools exist in isolation.

The PathoVerse bridges these silos, offering a unified infrastructure where technologies, datasets, and workflows can come together seamlessly, enabling shared progress across research, diagnostics, and education. It is all about turning silos into integrated systems.

How does the ConsultConnect initiative reflect this approach?

ConsultConnect is the fastest and easiest way for organizations to implement digital pathology, as it removes the logistical bottlenecks that make consultations slow and expensive. When we talk about consultations, there is often friction at every step. Cases may come from sister hospitals or external labs, yet most systems still cannot communicate with each other. In some places, even departments within the same hospital remain disconnected.

Traditionally, a consultation can take between five and 14 days, but the problem has never been a lack of expertise; pathologists are more than ready to provide their insights. The real barrier has always been logistics. It is almost unbelievable that in an age where we can stream data from Mars, we still ship glass slides in boxes. Slides can break or get lost, and patient information is often re-entered manually, adding even more delays.

ConsultConnect removes all these barriers. Through AWS, we can set up secure web portals for institutions in a matter of days. Hospitals can upload digital slides and case data, and our HL7 middleware transfers the information directly into the recipient’s LIS or dashboard. The pathologist reviews the case, adds any stains or notes, and sends the report back through the same portal.

With partners like Grundium, we also provide pathways to easier scanner accessibility at referring sites. Institutions using ConsultConnect pay only per consultation once the service starts. This approach enables hospitals to launch a digital consultation network rapidly, demonstrate revenue potential, and prove that digital pathology can serve as a growth engine rather than an expense.

For patients, ConsultConnect means faster access to expert opinions and better continuity of care. It transforms a once slow and fragmented process into a connected, efficient workflow that embodies the true purpose of the PathoVerse: collaboration without barriers.

PathPresenter ConsultConnect: transforming remote second opinions for pathology Play

Video Credit: PathPresenter

What benefits does the PathoVerse bring to institutions and patients?

For institutions, the PathoVerse creates new revenue streams, enables global consultation networks, and simplifies the deployment of digital pathology. For patients, it provides faster, more accurate access to specialized diagnostics regardless of location. Ultimately, it accelerates how ideas move from concept to real-world clinical solutions.

How is digital pathology transforming the business model of healthcare organizations?

Digital pathology should no longer be seen as a cost. When implemented strategically, it becomes a growth engine. Departments can offer consults or even AI analysis as a service, generating revenue while improving diagnostic efficiency. Institutions that adopt this model are already seeing measurable operational and financial benefits.

Image Credit: D_Darmawan/Shutterstock.com

What is your long-term vision for the PathoVerse?

We are just at the beginning. Our goal is to connect hospitals, researchers, and technology companies across every region of the world. The PathoVerse will continue expanding throughout the Middle East, Asia, and South America, building a federated network that supports seamless access, consultation, and data sharing. By working together, we can truly transform how pathology contributes to precision medicine and global healthcare.

What does the future hold for digital pathology as a whole?

The PathoVerse is evolving into a global collaboration engine for pathology. Institutions are moving beyond the question of why to go digital and are now asking how to expand it across diagnosis, education, and AI research. Future growth will include AI-as-a-service offerings, broader consult networks, and deeper integration with partners such as AWS, Grundium, Imagenomix, and MSKCC.

Our mission remains clear: to connect every pathologist, laboratory, and data system worldwide, making pathology a connected, insight-driven cornerstone of precision medicine.

About Dr. Singh

Dr. Singh is the co-founder of PathPresenter as well as Professor of Pathology at the University of Pennsylvania. Over his long career Dr. Singh has worked with multiple institutions and national organizations such as the ASDP, AAD, DPA, and CAP. Recognized for his dedication to education, Dr. Singh has received five 'Teacher of the Year Award' at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the College of American Pathologists, and inclusion on The Pathologist Power List five times. Author and editor of multiple books on pathology, he has served on the Editorial Board for the WHO Classification of Tumors (5th Edition), and the Board of the Digital Pathology Association.

About PathPresenter

PathPresenter is a leading global platform dedicated to democratizing access to pathology knowledge by connecting professionals worldwide.

The platform enables pathologists to collaborate, share expertise, and leverage advanced AI models through a practical and user-friendly interface. Since its founding in 2017, PathPresenter's secure and scalable enterprise software has been adopted by over 30 top-tier medical institutions for clinical care, education, and research.

PathPresenter has fostered a vibrant community of more than 45,000 users across 172 countries, enabling seamless viewing, sharing, and collaboration on digital pathology images, fostering global knowledge exchange, and advancing the field of pathology.