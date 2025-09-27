Ligolab and Pathpresenter announce strategic partnership to deliver seamless digital pathology workflows

LigoLab, a leading provider of enterprise laboratory information system (LIS) software and fully integrated laboratory revenue cycle management (lab RCM) solutions, and PathPresenter, a global leader in digital pathology image viewing and management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration marks a significant advancement for pathology, with PathPresenter's FDA 510(k) cleared clinical viewer seamlessly integrated into LigoLab's LIS platform, providing pathologists access to a fully unified, end-to-end digital pathology workflow.

Image Credit: PathPresenter

With the integration, pathology practices can now view, manage, and interpret whole-slide images (WSIs) using a viewer launched directly from the LigoLab environment. The result is a seamless, efficient, and modernized workflow that optimizes navigation between systems, reduces bottlenecks, and enhances both clinical accuracy and turnaround times.

"By integrating the PathPresenter viewer with our LIS platform, we've created a unified environment where pathologists can move effortlessly from case data to high-resolution whole slide images," said Suren Avunjian, LigoLab CEO. "This seamless integration is fully contextual, driving efficiency, improving accuracy, and ultimately benefiting both the lab and the patients and clients it serves. What makes this even more exciting is that it's only the beginning, as the solution offers an AI marketplace of plugins that will enable labs to tap into advanced algorithms and tools directly within their workflow. From diagnostic support to operational automation, we're giving laboratories a flexible platform that evolves with the future of pathology."

The collaboration addresses a growing demand for digital pathology adoption as labs seek scalable solutions to improve productivity, support remote collaboration, and prepare for advances in artificial intelligence. With PathPresenter's proven image viewing technology embedded within LigoLab's fully integrated LIS and RCM informatics platform, labs gain a comprehensive system of action that connects every stage of the diagnostic and revenue cycle process.