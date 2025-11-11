MGI Tech joins forces with SAMRC and DSTI to launch South Africa’s 110K Human Genome Program and unveil Africa’s first DNBSEQ-T7, ushering in a new era in African genomics

These milestones represent a transformative leap toward building sustainable genomic research capacity in South Africa. They are set to advance precision medicine while ensuring that Africa’s contribution to global genomic science encompasses not only its data but also its ideas, models, and innovations.

Commenting on this monumental partnership, Professor Ntobeko Ntusi, CEO and President of the SAMRC, said:

“Our collaboration represents a strategic investment and valuable relationship in developing local capacity and cost-efficient genomic sequencing infrastructure. Partnering with MGI uniquely enhances national affordability, scalability, and long-term sustainability, ensuring South Africa can deliver population-scale genomics at locally viable costs.”

Africa’s First DNBSEQ-T7: Powering Independence and Innovation

The DNBSEQ-T7, now operational at the SAMRC Genomics Centre in Cape Town, ranks among Africa’s most advanced ultra-high-throughput sequencing platforms by delivering ultra-high-throughput data with unmatched speed, scale, and accuracy. The system enables large-cohort and multi-omics studies, significantly reducing sequencing costs and expanding accessibility across the continent.

Born from the SAMRC’s longstanding focus on precision medicine, the SAMRC Genomics Platform has been instrumental in advancing genomics and precision medicine across South Africa and the wider continent. Beyond sequencing, it is a hub for innovation, capacity building, and translational research, empowering African scientists to lead and advance in fields ranging from clinical genetics and population genomics to biodiversity and infectious disease research.

In addition, the facility plays a critical role in training and mentoring local researchers, developing and validating bioinformatics pipelines optimized for African genomic diversity, and designing end-to-end workflows for locally relevant applications. It continues to drive efforts to lower the costs of sequencing, improve data quality, and cultivate sustainable local expertise that supports Africa’s scientific independence.

With the installation of the DNBSEQ-T7, the SAMRC’s capabilities are further enhanced, enabling high-throughput, high-impact genomic projects at a scale previously unattainable in Africa. To date, the T7 platform has sequenced 96 lion genomes, 168 low-coverage human genomes, and nine high-coverage human genomes from patients with undiagnosed rare diseases.