MGI Enters Strategic Partnership with Prepaire Labs to Advance Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine

Dubai, UAE, 5 February 2024 – MGI, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced its collaboration with Prepaire Labs at MEDLAB Middle East 2024 to further empower precision medicine. The collaboration, includes MGI’s first corporate order of the revolutionary DNBSEQ-T20×2 (“T20”) ultra-high throughput sequencer in the Middle East and the first application of the company’s sequencing technology in drug discovery in the region.

Image Credit: MGI

“We are thrilled to work with Prepaire Labs to harness T20’s ultra-high throughput and great cost-efficiency for understanding and treating diseases at a personalized level,” said Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to expand global access to genomics through cutting-edge and high-quality platforms.”

Powered by MGI’s proprietary DNBSEQä technology, T20 is a fully automated genetic sequencer that has achieved major technological breakthroughs and made waves in the global industry for lowering genome sequencing cost to sub-$100 per genome. Designed to meet the most challenging sequencing scenarios, it covers all high-throughput sequencing needs in scientific research and clinical applications, including WGS, WGBS, stLFR, single-cell sequencing, Stereo-seq and more.

MGI and Prepaire Labs will focus on:

Developing assays for whole genome sequencing.

Creating a 100% automated smart laboratory.

Innovating sequencing methods for complex genome analysis.

Co-marketing to enhance scientific collaboration.

Founded in 2020, Prepaire Labs is an Abu Dhabi-based company focused on revolutionizing drug discovery and precision medicine. With an initiative to establish an advanced semi-autonomous BSL3 Laboratory in the UAE, the addition of T20 will equip Prepaire Labs with the capacity to provide adaptable genome sequencing services, vital to the Biotune platform's cost-effective and tailored healthcare solutions.

Carl Freer, founder of Prepaire Labs, commented, "Our collaboration with MGI is a testament to our mission of bringing advanced genomic sequencing closer to clinical applications. Together, we are building on our recent advancements to further empower researchers and healthcare providers."

MGI’s DNBSEQ-T20×2, along with other products including the state-of-the-art ZOID-ILR Laboratory Robot, DNBSEQ™ platforms, automated sample preparation systems, and ultra-low-temperature biorepository solutions, will be on exhibit at MEDLAB Middle East 2024. Attendees are welcome to visit MGI’s booth #Z4.H10 in Dubai World Trade Centre between 5 and 8 February.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers**, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing**, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Prepaire Labs

Prepaire Labs is a pioneering healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing drug discovery and precision medicine. Through the integration of deep learning and biology, Prepaire Labs builds predictive models grounded in genetic, phenotypic, and clinical data. These models form a view to the underlying architecture and biology of diseases. Prepaire Labs utilizes patient- derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), genome editing, high-content cellular phenotyping, and machine learning to create in vitro disease models that optimize genetics, cell- type, environment, and multidimensional data collection for increased predictability of human clinical outcomes. A state-of-the-art BSL3 lab is opening in May 2024, located at Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, UAE. This will serve as the new fully automated LAAS (Lab As A Service) hub and provide clinical trials on a chip using latest microfluidic devices combined with the ability to print organoid bio-networks. Visit www.prepaire.com to learn more.

About Biotune

The Biotune digital twin represents a groundbreaking convergence of healthcare and technology. This avatar isn't just a visual representation; it's a dynamic model of your health, carrying your genetic makeup, medical history, and even real-time biometrics. Healthcare professionals can interact with your digital twin for diagnostic and treatment planning purposes. This data isn't just a snapshot; it's a dynamic, time-sequenced record of your health, capturing everything from genetic predispositions to real-time biometrics. This rich dataset allows these experts to provide incredibly nuanced and personalized medical advice, elevating diagnostics to a level of precision and customization previously unattainable.