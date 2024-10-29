MGI and OncoDNA join forces to offer laboratories a streamlined NGS workflow for implementing Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) OncoDEEP® Kit in clinical practice

MGI (MGI Tech Co., Ltd. or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science, today announced the collaboration with OncoDNA, a genomic and theranostic company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of cancer and genetic diseases. The OncoDEEP® Kit's comprehensive workflow—encompassing sequencing, secondary analysis, and final interpretation of NGS data (OncoKDMTM) —is now fully compatible with MGI sequencers.

Image Credit: MGI

OncoDNA is committed to making the OncoDEEP® Kit's end-to-end solution technology-neutral, opening up new setup possibilities for laboratories.

Previously limited to one sequencing technology/platform provider, the OncoDEEP® Kit's analysis process now also provides exceptional results and clinical insights, supporting laboratories in performing solid tumor Comprehensive Genomic Profiling using MGI sequencers which utilize the cutting-edge DNBSEQ™ technology.

DNBSEQ™ platforms advance DNA sequencing by using DNA nanoballs (DNBs) loaded onto a Patterned Array chip. Enhanced accuracy and sensitivity, as well as the reduced amplification bias make the DNBSEQ™ technology an excellent partner for precision oncology.

OncoDEEP® Kit CGP panel is the largest and the most complete of the market. This panel is composed of probes targeting 638 genes for a final content of 1.8 Mb. It supports identification of all relevant variants involved in various solid tumor types with genes carefully selected based on their biological and therapeutical relevance.

In addition, specific sequences have been added to cover key regions associated with phenotypes of interest such as Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB), Microsatellite Instability (MSI), Loss Of Heterozygosity (LOH) in Tumor Suppressor Genes (TSGs), introns tilling for genes ALK/ ROS1/ RET and MET-ex14, sub-telomeric Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) for Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) calculation and promoter of TERT.

Results of the OncoDEEP® Kit's comprehensive workflow on MGI's DNBSEQ™ platform were presented during the 36th European Congress of Pathology in Florence (September 7th-10th)

Partnering with MGI marks a significant milestone in our mission to make precision oncology accessible to all. By ensuring the OncoDEEP® Kit is compatible with MGI sequencers, we are not only expanding the technological options available to laboratories but also enhancing the quality and accuracy of genomic profiling in clinical practice. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of cancer care."

Jean-Pol Detiffe, Founder, OncoDNA

" We are committed to enabling our partners to generate better and faster results by using our sequencing platforms. I am proud of our partnership with OncoDNA and that this probe-based panel can be used in combination with our sequencing technology. This will offer more options and more applications in the somatic field, which is a great advantage for all." Dr Yong Hou, GM of MGI EU & Africa.

MGI

