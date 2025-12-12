SN101 iPSC-derived therapy relieves chronic pain and preserves joints

SereNeuro Therapeutics, a preclinical biotechnology company developing non-opioid pain therapies, unveiled new data today on a novel approach to chronic pain management and joint tissue preservation. The data highlights SN101, a first-in-class induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived therapy.

SN101 utilizes mature iPSC-derived peripheral pain-sensing neurons (nociceptors) to treat chronic osteoarthritis joint pain. The data highlights a scientific approach that challenges traditional pain management logic.

"Our approach utilizes high-purity, iPSC-derived nociceptors (SN101) that effectively function as a sponge for pain factors. By injecting SN101 cells, we counterintuitively relieve pain and halt cartilage degradation," said Gabsang Lee, scientific co-founder of SereNeuro and a professor of neurology and neuroscience at Johns Hopkins University.

SN101 neurons function as a therapeutic sponge by sequestering inflammatory pain factors without transmitting pain signals to the brain. Additionally, the cells secrete mechanistically-confirmed regenerative factors, positioning SN101 as a disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD).

The presentation distinguishes SN101 from emerging single-target therapies, such as Nav 1.8 inhibitors. While ion channel inhibitors are designed to block a solitary pathway, SN101 cells express all canonical pain receptors and ion channels. This biological complexity allows SN101 therapy to inherently operate on all channels simultaneously to downregulate pain and inflammation.

Furthermore, the data contrasts SN101 with current standards, such as corticosteroids.

"Current standard-of-care treatments, particularly corticosteroids, provide temporary relief but are known to accelerate cartilage degradation over time, ultimately worsening the disease," said Dr. Daniël Saris, a member of SereNeuro's Clinical Advisory Board and a professor of orthopedics and regenerative medicine at Mayo Clinic.

In contrast to those degenerative effects, SN101 creates an environment that preserves joint tissues and relieves chronic pain, without the risk of addiction.