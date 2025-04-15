MGI tech celebrates 10 years of DNBSEQ™ technology: driving genomics forward with speed, scale, and accessibility

Shenzhen, China – April 13, 2025 – MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (“MGI”), a company committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science, proudly marks a decade since the commercialization of its proprietary DNBSEQ™ sequencing technology. Over the past ten years, DNBSEQ™ has transformed the landscape of genomics by delivering high-performance, cost-effective sequencing solutions that empower scientists, clinicians, and innovators across the globe.

First commercial launched in 2015, DNBSEQ™ has become a trusted platform for cutting-edge research and diagnostics—spanning over 3,900 installations worldwide and contributing to more than 10,900 peer-reviewed publications*. Today, DNBSEQ™ continues to stand at the forefront of sequencing innovation, driving progress in precision medicine, public health, agriculture, biodiversity, and more.

A Decade of Speed and Scale in Innovation

Powered by proprietary DNA nanoball (DNB) technology and patterned arrays, DNBSEQ™ delivers exceptional accuracy, lower duplication rates, and minimal index hopping—resulting in high-quality data at significantly lower cost. These advantages make it an ideal choice for both large-scale studies and sensitive clinical applications.DNBSEQä technology has been widely praised by users for its outstanding data quality and cost-effectiveness in different applications, including whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and whole-exome sequencing (WES). Research has also identified the platform as an excellent candidate for eukaryotic genome sequencing, metagenomic sequencing, bacterial genome research, and more, demonstrating its versatility and reliability across scenarios.

DNBSEQ™ has redefined the speed of innovation in genomic technology, offering the widest range of sequencing throughput and application coverage in the industry. Today, MGI offers a comprehensive portfolio of genetic sequencers based on DNBSEQä under T, G, and E series, including the ultra-high-throughput DNBSEQ-T20×2 which delivered the world’s first sub-$100 human genome; the widely adopted DNBSEQ-T7 for high-throughput versatility; the ultra-compact DNBSEQ-E25 designed for fieldwork and decentralized testing; the benchtop DNBSEQ-G400;and the fastest in its class for mid-to-low throughput sequencing DNBSEQ-G99; MGI’s newest flagship, the DNBSEQ-T1+, represents the latest evolution of this journey—an ultra-fast benchtop sequencer that balances power, speed, and flexibility. It reflects MGI’s ongoing commitment to continuous innovation, empowering researchers to accelerate discovery without compromise.

Enabling Multi-Omics and Real-World Impact

More than a sequencing platform, DNBSEQ™ enables a wide range of multi-omics applications—including genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, single-cell, and spatial omics. These capabilities make it a powerful tool across diverse scientific fields, enabling deeper insights into disease mechanisms, environmental interactions, and biological systems.

Proven in extreme environments—from the depths of the Mariana Trench to the peak of Mount Everest—DNBSEQ™ continues to deliver high-quality, reliable results wherever science needs to go.

End-to-End Solutions: Making Science Simpler

MGI complements its sequencing platforms with a suite of automation and BIT tools that deliver a seamless end-to-end workflow—from sample preparation to data analysis. These integrated solutions improve efficiency, reduce manual effort, and bring advanced genomic tools within reach for more users, regardless of lab size or location.

Inspired by the question “What if science had no barriers?”, MGI’s technology ecosystem is designed to remove bottlenecks and lower costs, enabling researchers to focus on discovery—not complexity.

Toward the $10 Genome and a More Equitable Future

As MGI looks to the future, the company is focused on achieving its most ambitious goal yet: the $10 genome. Building on the foundation of DNBSEQ™, MGI is developing next-generation sequencing technologies to further reduce costs, increase accessibility, and accelerate time to insight.

“Over the past decade, DNBSEQ™ has grown from an innovation into a global standard for high-quality, affordable sequencing,” said Dr. Rade Drmanac, Chief Scientific Officer at MGI. “We’ve opened doors for researchers everywhere—and now, we’re building the next chapter in accessible genomics.”

Genomics for All: The Mission Continues

Celebrating 10 years of DNBSEQ™ is more than a technological milestone—it is a reaffirmation of MGI’s mission: to make genomics accessible, affordable, and impactful for all. By delivering the tools that drive discovery, MGI is helping to build a healthier, more informed, and more connected world—one genome at a time.

For more information on DNBSEQ™ technology and MGI’s full product portfolio, visit: https://en.mgi-tech.com

* statics as of 30 Jun 2024​​​​​​​

About MGI 

MGI Tech Co., Ltd.  (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare and various other industries. Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and have established research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future. To learn more, please visit https://en.mgi-tech.com/ , Linkedin, X, and Youtube.  

