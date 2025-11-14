Uncovering hidden causes of recurrent pregnancy loss with optical genome mapping

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Association for Molecular PathologyNov 14 2025

Pregnancy loss may occur in as many as 25% of all pregnancies. Most of these losses occur in the first trimester, and about half are caused by genetic or chromosomal issues.

When pregnancy loss occurs three or more times, the losses are referred to as recurrent. Often the cause of recurrent pregnancy loss is difficult to uncover and remains unknown to those experiencing it.

However, two new studies presented at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2025 Annual Meeting & Expo, taking place Nov. 11–15 in Boston, provide some answers.

These studies both utilized a cutting-edge technique known as optical genome mapping, which allows researchers to study the structure of genomes at a very high resolution to detect abnormalities often missed by traditional genetic sequencing methods.

Optical genome mapping uncovers hidden causes of pregnancy loss

Researchers at Dartmouth–Hitchcock Medical Center investigated whether OGM could detect harmful chromosomal changes in patients with a family history or risk of recurrent pregnancy loss who had previously undergone traditional genetic testing, such as karyotyping or chromosomal microarray analysis, allowing direct comparison between methods.

On average, researchers found about 40 structural changes in the genome after carefully reviewing the data. The study focused on 238 genes known to be linked to recurrent pregnancy loss (RPL). In two cases, four important RPL-related genes that also play a role in infertility were directly affected by these structural changes. Another case showed a hidden chromosome rearrangement that disrupted other genes not tied to RPL. These results show that optical genome mapping (OGM) can reveal genetic changes that standard tests often miss.

The authors say that, used alongside standard genetic tests, OGM can enhance the diagnostic evaluation of recurrent pregnancy loss, helping clinicians better understand potential genetic causes.

Related Stories

This work was led by Debopriya Chakraborty, Ph.D., a clinical postdoctoral fellow at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and overseen by Wahab A. Khan, PhD, FACMG and colleagues in the Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology section at DHMC. Dr. Chakraborty will give a presentation about her findings during a poster session at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, at the Thomas M. Menino Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston.

Rare chromosome fragile site linked to recurrent pregnancy loss

Some parts of human chromosomes, known as fragile sites, are more prone to developing breaks, gaps or constrictions, especially when DNA is under stress during replication or repair. While fragile sites are known to contribute to genomic instability, their connection to recurrent pregnancy loss is not well studied.

Researchers at Queens University's Kingston Health Sciences Centre and the University of Ottawa investigated the connection between fragile sites and recurrent pregnancy loss. A 33-year-old patient was referred to them after three consecutive early pregnancy losses. Traditional chromosome testing found breaks at the rare fragile site FRA16B in about one-third of her cells. Using optical genome mapping (OGM), they discovered that the repeated DNA segment at FRA16B was unusually large, confirming instability that may be linked to pregnancy loss.

Fragile sites such as FRA16B may be underappreciated contributors to reproductive issues, and incorporating OGM could help identify previously missed causes. Combining traditional cytogenetic testing (such as karyotyping) with OGM provides a clearer, more precise understanding of fragile sites.

This work was overseen by Amira Othman, M.D., Ph.D., PGY-4 diagnostic and molecular pathology resident at Kingston Health Sciences Centre at Queens University, Kingston Ontario, Canada, who will give a presentation about it during a poster session at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Thomas M. Menino Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston.

Source:

Association for Molecular Pathology

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Maternal paracetamol use during pregnancy not linked to autism or ADHD in children
Northwestern scientists create new genetic risk score to improve prediction of arrhythmia
Scientists identify essential process that protects DNA integrity in reproductive cells
Columbia researchers report first successful pregnancy using AI-guided sperm recovery method
USC researchers map genetic architecture of the human corpus callosum
Shift Bioscience publishes improved metric calibration framework for robust genetic perturbation modeling using AI Virtual Cells
Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy linked to increased risk of cardiovascular complications
Genetic insights into vestibular system damage from ototoxic drugs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Shared genetic roots connect neurological and psychiatric disorders