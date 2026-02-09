Balance depends on preserving inner hair cells in the ear

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society for NeuroscienceFeb 9 2026

Led by Mathieu Beraneck, researchers at the University of Paris Cité/CNRS and the University of Barcelona explored the strength of the relationship between a type of inner hair cell in the ear and balance. Their work is published in eNeuro. Says Beraneck, "After 200 years of research on this system, still no one has demonstrated the quantity of hair cells necessary for balance, so our study is a first step in answering this long-standing question." 

Using mice, the researchers assessed how sensitive balancing and orienting abilities are to the loss of a subtype of inner hair cells. "Normal" functioning of organs that enable balance required 80% of these hair cells, whereas the presence of 50% of these hair cells supported minimal functioning of these organs. 

Speaking on treatment implications, Beraneck emphasizes that this work suggests it may be possible to improve balance by restoring this hair cell population in the inner ear through interventions such as gene therapy. "A conservative target should be to restore at least 50% of inner hair cells. What remains to be seen is the specific role of another type of hair cell that we did not examine, but, in our hands, it looks like the part of the system we investigated is very dependent on the subtype we assessed and targeted." 

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1523/ENEURO.0303-25.2026

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover spindle's self-repair mechanism for accurate cell division
11th Innate Killer Summit returns to San Diego, showcasing clinical data that signals renewed momentum in NK cell therapy
Study shows membrane chemistry influences early cell-like compartment evolution
Which hair loss supplements actually work?
New ISSCR guidance charts path for pluripotent stem cell therapies
Stem cell implants aim to restore dopamine in Parkinson’s disease
Sub-terahertz biosensors enable label-free cancer cell identification
New partnership aims to expand global access to sickle cell gene therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cellares to expand automated manufacturing to gene-edited stem cell therapies