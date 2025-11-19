Parental monitoring can offset genetic risks for conduct problems in adolescents

Parents may have more influence than they realize when it comes to shaping their children's behavior, especially for those at higher genetic risk for conduct problems, according to Rutgers Health-led research.

The study, published in Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, found that consistent parental monitoring – meaning knowing where children are, who they're with, and what they're doing – can help offset genetic risk for developing behavior problems during adolescence.

Conduct problems, which include aggression, antisocial behavior and rule-breaking, often begin in childhood and are among the most common reasons youth are referred for mental health services. These behaviors are linked to long-term challenges such as substance use, school difficulties and justice system involvement.

While genetics contribute to why some children are more likely to develop conduct problems, this study shows that parenting really matters. High levels of parental monitoring appeared to buffer the influence of genetic risk – meaning that attentive, consistent parenting can make a measurable difference, even for children who are more vulnerable biologically." Maia Choi, postdoctoral fellow at the Translational Psychiatric Genomics Lab, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and lead author of the study

The study used data from more than 4,000 adolescents ages 12 to 14 participating in the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children, a long-term research project based in the United Kingdom. Researchers examined how genetic predispositions for behavioral disinhibition – tendencies toward impulsivity and rule-breaking – interacted with parental monitoring to predict conduct problems.

Researchers found adolescents with higher genetic risk for externalizing behaviors showed more conduct problems only when parental monitoring was low. When monitoring was high, genetic risk had a much smaller impact on behavior.

"This is a hopeful message for parents," said Danielle Dick, director of the Rutgers Addiction Research Center based at Rutgers Brain Health Institute and the senior author of the study. "Genes are not destiny. The environment parents create – the structure, consistency and connection they provide – can play a powerful role in protecting youth at risk."

The findings build on decades of work showing that family and environmental factors interact with genetics to shape child development. As noted in the scientific literature, only a small number of studies have tested polygenic score effects during early adolescence, making this analysis a notable contribution.

Researchers said the results highlight the importance of family-based prevention and early intervention programs. Strengthening parenting skills, especially around monitoring and communication, could help reduce the development of conduct problems and their long-term consequences.

"Adolescence is a critical window for intervention," said Choi. "By supporting parents and helping them stay engaged, we can change trajectories for young people who might otherwise struggle."

The study was co-authored by Rutgers researchers Genevieve Dash, Sally Kuo, Fazil Aliev, Holly Poore and Sarah Brislin.