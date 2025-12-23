How GLP‑1 Agonists Are Shaping the Future of Obesity Treatment With Dr Bryony Henderson

Thought Leader Dr Bryony Henderson Medical Director for UK & US MedExpress

In this interview, News Medical speaks with Dr Bryony Henderson, Medical Director for the UK and US at MedExpress, about the evolving role of GLP‑1 agonists in obesity care and the future of metabolic health treatments.

Please introduce yourself and talk a little about your journey to where you are today.

I am the Medical Director for the UK and US at MedExpress, where I lead our clinical governance and quality teams. My journey to this role has been defined by a passion for safe, innovative, and scalable care.

Before joining MedExpress, I built experience in clinical operations and digital health through leadership roles at Kry/Livi and Numan. I’ve always been committed to being a clinical voice for change, whether that’s through publishing research on health inequalities or leading award-winning public health campaigns and speaking to national media.

Today, my focus is on ensuring that as we innovate in the digital space, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of patient safety.

What do GLP-1 agonists do physiologically, and how should patients understand their mechanism of action?

Physiologically, GLP-1 receptor agonists mimic a naturally occurring hormone that our bodies produce in the gut after eating. These medications act as a "biological bridge" in three key ways: first, they stimulate the pancreas to release the right amount of insulin; second, they slow down gastric emptying, meaning you feel full for longer; and third, perhaps most importantly, they interact with the brain’s reward centres to reduce "food noise" and cravings.

Understanding that this is a hormonal intervention, rather than just an appetite suppressant, helps patients view it as a tool to reset their metabolic signals.

Image credit: Alones/Shutterstock.com

Which patient groups are most likely to benefit from GLP-1-based therapies?

These injections are usually prescribed to adults living with obesity, who have a body mass index (BMI) over 30, or over 27 if they have other weight-related health issues such as high blood pressure or prediabetes.

However, looking to 2026, the "benefit profile" is expanding, so clinical supervision remains essential. Patients benefit most when medication is paired with broader lifestyle restructuring.

Beyond weight loss, are there additional health benefits to using these medications?

Absolutely, and this is one of the most exciting areas of development for 2026. As clinical evidence accumulates, we are seeing GLP-1s move far beyond the scale. We expect to see these medications prescribed for a broader range of indications, including osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease. By 2026, we may also see their application in treating sleep apnoea and even certain neurodegenerative conditions. We are moving from "weight loss drugs" to "metabolic health stabilisers."

How sustainable are the results when patients remain on treatments, and when they cease treatment?

Sustainability is highly dependent on the "wraparound" care provided. GLP-1s are incredibly effective at inducing weight loss, while on the treatment, we know that obesity is a chronic condition. Without a robust transition plan, hunger signals can return if treatment is ceased.

This is why, at MedExpress, we focus on increased personalization; by 2026, I expect to see more sophisticated dosing schedules and tracking tools that help patients maintain their "non-scale" health improvements long-term, whether they remain on a maintenance dose or transition off it.

How do you manage patient expectations, particularly perception of GLP-1 agonists as a “quick fix”, and should psychological support be considered with these medications?

Managing the "quick fix" narrative is a core part of clinical governance. We must be clear: these are medical interventions, not "vanity drugs". Psychological support is not an optional extra; it is often essential. We need to address the behavioral relationship with food simultaneously.

In my view, the most successful treatment models in 2026 will be those that combine medication with behavioral change to ensure the patient’s lifestyle evolves alongside their biology.

What challenges do you see around access, affordability, and equity in prescribing GLP-1 agonists? Are there differences in private-prescribing models compared to NHS and public health approaches to obesity care?

Image credit: IM Imagery/Shutterstock.com

This is a critical issue. Access through systems like the NHS remains limited compared to clinical need. The NHS is exploring new rollout models, but uptake still only represents a fraction of the eligible population. This creates a "two-tier" system in which private prescribing offers earlier access.

However, 2026 will be a turning point: as semaglutide loses patent protection in major global markets, such as China, Canada, and Brazil, and with liraglutide already off-patent in the US, the growth of generics is expected to drive down costs and improve global equity.

Do you think current guidelines and approvals strike the right balance between widening access to GLP-1 agonists and ensuring appropriate clinical oversight, and what changes, if any, would you make?

The current guidelines offer a strong safety framework, but there is room for further development. As we move toward 2026, I would like to see guidelines that allow for more "dosing flexibility" and personalized treatment paths. We need to ensure that widening access, a public health necessity, does not come at the expense of clinical oversight.

My focus is on ensuring that, regardless of the delivery model, the patient is always under the care of a clinician who monitors metrics such as blood pressure and heart rate variability.

Do you think GLP-1 agonists are changing how obesity is perceived, as a medical condition versus lifestyle choices?

Yes, we are witnessing a profound shift. They are helping dismantle the “willpower myth.” By demonstrating how hormonal pathways influence weight, these treatments are reframing obesity as a chronic metabolic disease rather than a lifestyle choice. This shift in perception is vital for reducing the stigma that has prevented many patients from seeking help in the past.

How do you see GLP-1 agonists fitting into long-term, holistic obesity care over the next decade?

Over the next decade, GLP-1s will be the "anchor" of a much more holistic, data-driven approach. We will see an expansion of options, including new combination therapies and oral formulations like orforglipron, which will offer patients more choice in how they take their medication. We’ll see expanded options including combination therapies and oral formulations like orforglipron, integrating medication with wearable tech, real‑time metabolic monitoring, and tailored nutritional coaching. We are moving away from a "one-size-fits-all" and towards personalized lifelong metabolic health management.

Where can readers find more information?

https://www.medexpress.co.uk/

About the Researcher

Dr. Bryony Henderson joins HeliosX as Medical Director for the UK and US, bringing extensive experience in clinical operations, governance and digital health from her roles at Kry/Livi and Numan. A recognised clinical voice, she has contributed to award-winning campaigns, published on health inequalities, and appeared across major national media. At HeliosX, she leads clinical governance and quality, supporting the delivery of safe, innovative, and scalable care.