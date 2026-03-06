Weekend lie-ins may boost insulin sensitivity, but too much may backfire

New research suggests sleeping a little longer on weekends may help people who cut their sleep short during the workweek, but piling on extra hours when you already sleep enough could have unintended metabolic consequences.

Study: Association of weekday sleep duration and estimated glucose disposal rate: the role of weekend catch-up sleep. Image credit:Ilona Kozhevnikova/Shutterstock.com

Is weekday sleep duration linked to changes in insulin sensitivity? A recent study published in the journal Cardiovascular and Metabolic Risk examines this question, focusing on the potential benefit of weekend catch-up sleep (WCS).

Insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, and the role of sleep

Metabolic syndrome affects about 34 % of Americans and 25 % of the worldwide population, and its prevalence is increasing. It includes multiple coexisting abnormalities, including high blood pressure, impaired glucose tolerance, abdominal obesity, and abnormal blood lipids. Metabolic syndrome predicts a higher risk of death from all causes, and from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in particular.

The underlying metabolic disruption in this condition is insulin resistance: tissues that respond to insulin show a poor response to normal increases in blood insulin levels. While proxies such as the Homeostatic Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance (HOMA-IR) and the Triglyceride-Glucose (TyG) index are accepted as screening tests for IR, they have limitations.

In the current study, the authors chose to use a newer method, the estimated glucose disposal rate (eGDR), a measure calculated from waist circumference, hypertension, and glycated hemoglobin. Initially used in assessing diabetes, this is now considered to be a general predictor of IR and of mortality associated with metabolic syndrome. Previous studies have validated eGDR as a marker linked to metabolic syndrome and mortality risk, including long-term mortality risk in elderly people and those who do not have diabetes.

Therefore, screening and early identification of high-risk populations based on eGDR may represent a crucial step in addressing CVD and MetS [metabolic syndrome].

Too little sleep results in acute IR over days due to impairment of homeostasis at neural, endocrine, and immune system levels. For instance, it increases sympathetic tone. Over the long term, inadequate sleep duration is linked to diabetes-associated increases in blood glucose.

Despite this risk, modern life is associated with short sleep on weekdays as the norm. Many people try to make up for WCS, which has sometimes been correlated with improved metabolic and inflammatory markers. Notably, the evidence for this is conflicting. Excessive sleep, including prolonged WCS, especially for people who already sleep enough on weekdays, is associated with metabolic and physiologic dysfunction.

Irregular sleep patterns are thus closely linked to metabolic stress and inflammation, both of which trigger IR. Yet little is known about how weekday sleep patterns or WCS are linked to estimated glucose disposal rate (eGDR), prompting the present study.

Weekday sleep and weekend catch-up patterns

The study included 23,475 participants. The researchers used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2009-2023) to look at how weekday sleep duration was associated with eGDR. The usual weekday sleep duration was self-reported. They also examined the role played by WCS in this association, stratifying it by duration: zero, up to one hour, between one and two hours, and over two hours.

Weekend sleep data were available for a subset of participants, and analyses involving WCS were conducted among 10,817 individuals with both weekday and weekend sleep information. Advanced statistical models were used to detect nonlinear associations between sleep duration and metabolic health, and threshold effects at the breakpoints.

Weekday sleep duration was stratified to examine associations between sleep categories, weekend catch-up sleep, and eGDR, using generalized linear models and multivariable regression models to control for confounding by other independent factors. These included basic demographics as well as some lifestyle factors (drinking and smoking). Smoking was defined as having smoked 100 or more cigarettes in a lifetime, while alcohol intake was assessed using a 24-hour dietary recall measure of alcohol consumption.

Seven-hour weekday sleep linked to best metabolic markers

The median weekday sleep duration among participants was 7.5 hours, increasing slightly to eight hours on weekends, with about 48 % reporting some degree of weekend catch-up sleep (WCS). When the researchers examined the relationship between weekday sleep and metabolic health, they observed an inverted U-shaped association between sleep duration and estimated glucose disposal rate (eGDR). The turning point occurred at 7.32 hours of weekday sleep. Below this threshold, each additional hour of sleep was associated with a 0.273-unit increase in eGDR, indicating better insulin sensitivity. However, beyond 7.32 hours, further increases in sleep duration were linked to a 0.222-unit decrease in eGDR per hour.

Weekend catch-up sleep appeared to modify this relationship. Among participants who slept less than 7.32 hours on weekdays, moderate WCS of up to two hours was associated with higher eGDR compared with no catch-up sleep. In contrast, WCS showed no beneficial association among individuals who already slept at least 7.32 hours during the week.

Certain subgroups showed similar patterns. Among participants with shorter weekday sleep and excess body weight, eGDR increased as weekday sleep duration rose but declined with longer sleep beyond the threshold. Individuals with diabetes also displayed a comparable trend, with higher eGDR associated with increased sleep when weekday sleep was below 7.32 hours. However, the statistical interaction for this subgroup was not significant, meaning these findings should be interpreted cautiously.

Among participants already sleeping at least 7.32 hours per weekday, longer sleep duration was associated with lower eGDR in women and in adults aged 40 to 59 years. The researchers suggest this pattern may reflect hormonal influences or age-related metabolic changes, although these subgroup findings require further investigation.

The moderation analysis further clarified the role of weekend catch-up sleep. In participants sleeping less than 7.32 hours on weekdays, moderate WCS was linked to higher eGDR compared with no catch-up sleep, whereas excessive WCS exceeding two hours weakened the positive association between weekday sleep and metabolic health. By contrast, among individuals sleeping 7.32 hours or more on weekdays, 1–2 hours of WCS was associated with lower eGDR compared with no catch-up sleep.

Spline modeling suggested that eGDR reached peak values with approximately 1.12 hours of weekend catch-up sleep in those already sleeping at least 7.32 hours on weekdays and around 1.16 hours among those sleeping less than this amount. However, the authors emphasize that these estimates are exploratory and should not be interpreted as clinical recommendations.

Several physiological pathways could help explain these patterns. Sleep restriction has been linked to changes in leptin and ghrelin signaling, altered sympathetic activity, and disrupted circadian regulation, all of which can influence appetite, energy balance, and insulin sensitivity. It may also increase inflammation and interfere with insulin signaling pathways.

Restricted sleep is also known to disturb cortisol-related circadian rhythms and suppress insulin-mediated metabolic cascades. At the same time, insufficient sleep may reduce energy expenditure or alter appetite regulation, further affecting glucose metabolism and potentially contributing to weight gain.

Excessive sleep, however, may also have adverse metabolic effects through several interacting mechanisms. In some cases, it may reflect underlying conditions such as depression, which are themselves associated with inflammation and insulin resistance. Longer sleep durations may also reduce physical activity levels, lowering energy expenditure and promoting weight gain. In addition, prolonged sleep has been associated with inflammatory processes. Conversely, elevated blood glucose levels may themselves disrupt sleep duration, creating a potential feedback loop between abnormal sleep patterns and metabolic dysfunction.

Strengths and limitations

The study used a large nationally representative cohort and standardized data collection methods, reducing selection bias. The use of eGDR increases the clinical relevance of the findings. Despite this, its cross-sectional design limits its ability to identify causality, and reverse causality may be at work. Self-reported sleep data were used, perhaps introducing recall bias. Residual confounding from unmeasured lifestyle factors is also possible. Finally, daytime napping was not distinguished from nighttime sleep, despite their probably different effects on metabolism.

Prioritizing consistent weekday sleep may support metabolic health

The authors claim that this is the first study to investigate the link between weekday sleep duration and the eGDR, as well as the moderating role of WCS on this association. Here, they showed that weekday sleep duration was positively correlated with eGDR up to 7.32 hours, after which it showed a negative association.

While 1–2 hours of WCS improved eGDR, this was only true with weekday sleep <7.32 hours. Above this duration, WCS was associated with poorer metabolic markers, though these findings remain observational and correlational.

The study suggests that prioritizing adequate weekday sleep may be more beneficial than relying on extended weekend catch-up sleep, though the findings are correlational. It also suggests a potential association between excessive WCS and lower insulin sensitivity, especially coupled with adequate weekday sleep. Further research using objective sleep assessments is required to clarify the biological pathways underlying metabolic impairment across varying sleep patterns.

