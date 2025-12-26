Calcium signaling helps maintain protein quality in the endoplasmic reticulum

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Tohoku UniversityDec 26 2025

Calcium (Ca2+) drives many cellular functions, though the way it controls quality of proteins in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), a cellular organelle that synthesizes and transports proteins, is widely unknown. This control system of protein quality, known as proteostasis, was put under a microscope by researchers to find a more thorough understanding of the process, potentially revealing clues about how to prevent Type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The team consisted of researchers across multiple disciplines, lead by Distinguished Associate Professor Masaki Okumura of the Tohoku University Frontier Research Institute for Interdisciplinary Sciences (FRIS) and Graduate School of Life Sciences, in an international collaborative study involving 17 research teams from Japan, Korea, and the UK. Results were published in Nature Cell Biology on November 11, 2025.

With the goal of elucidating Ca2+ driven proteostasis in the ER in mind, they found that Ca2+ can induce a phase separation in PDIA6, a gene that codes for a specific, ER-localized protein responsible for protein folding and function. Therefore, if this protein loses its function, misfolding can occur. The consequences for improperly folded proteins can be dire - such as diabetes.

However, not all is lost if there are mistakes in protein folding. They found that a process called calcium-driven phase separation in the ER essentially creates liquid-like droplets through condensation that can make corrections to proinsulin. Proinsulin is the insulin precursor, and too much of it can indicate a risk for Type 2 diabetes.

Related Stories

"To keep everything running smoothly, we need these condensation-like droplets to ensure proinsulin is properly folded - as opposed to forming large, aggregate clumps that can disrupt the normal pathways and cause negative health outcomes," said Okumura.

This knowledge meaningfully contributes to our understanding of other calcium-driven processes within cells. In addition, this research could potentially be used in drug development for difficult-to-cure diseases like ALS, Alzheimer's and Type 2 diabetes.

Source:

Tohoku University

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1038/s41556-025-01794-8

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How raspberry leaf tea reduces insulin surges from table sugar
Smarter insulin pump systems help stabilize glucose in young patients, study reveals
New skin-permeable polymer delivers insulin without needles
SMOC1 gene plays a surprising role in the development of type 2 diabetes
Using a lab-designed protein to regulate blood glucose levels
Low-fat vegan diet shown to reduce insulin use and costs in type 1 diabetes
Green tea extract reduces weight and improves glucose control in obese mice
Evening meals hold the key to morning glucose control in prediabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists revive diabetic beta cells, revealing a new path to restore insulin function