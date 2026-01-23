Peptide-based platform marks a major step toward needle-free diabetes care

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Kumamoto UniversityJan 23 2026

For more than a century, oral insulin has been considered a "dream" therapy for diabetes, hindered by enzymatic degradation in the digestive tract and the absence of a dedicated intestinal transport mechanism. Consequently, many patients must rely on daily insulin injections, which can significantly reduce their quality of life.

A research team at Kumamoto University, led by Associate Professor Shingo Ito, has developed a breakthrough drug-delivery platform using a small-intestine-permeable cyclic peptide known as the DNP peptide, enabling efficient oral delivery of insulin.

Two complementary strategies for oral delivery

The researchers established two effective approaches to facilitate the intestinal absorption of insulin:

  1. Mixing method (interaction-based): A modified "D-DNP-V peptide" was simply mixed with zinc-stabilized insulin hexamers. Oral administration to multiple diabetes models-including chemically induced (STZ mice) and genetic (Kuma mice) models-rapidly reduced blood glucose levels to the normal range. Consistent glycemic control was maintained with once-daily dosing for three consecutive days.
  2. Conjugation method (covalent-based): Using click chemistry, the DNP peptide was directly conjugated to insulin to form a "DNP–insulin conjugate". This produced glucose-lowering effects comparable to the mixing method, confirming active peptide-mediated intestinal transport.

Overcoming the dose barrier

Unlike previous oral insulin approaches requiring very high doses (often over ten times that of an injection), this platform achieved a pharmacological bioavailability of approximately 33–41% relative to subcutaneous injection. This result demonstrates a substantial reduction in the amount of insulin needed for oral administration and marks a key step toward practical clinical use.

Perspective

"Insulin injections remain a daily burden for many patients," said Associate Professor Shingo Ito.

Our peptide-based platform offers a new route to deliver insulin orally and may be applicable to long-acting insulin formulations and other injectable biologics."

Shingo Ito, Associate Professor, Kumamoto University

The study was published in the international journal Molecular Pharmaceutics on November 24, 2025. The team is now progressing toward translational studies, including evaluations in large animal models and human intestinal systems.

Source:

Kumamoto University

Journal reference:

Chikamatsu, S., et al. (2025). Small Intestine-Permeable Cyclic Peptide-Based Technology Enables Efficient Oral Delivery and Glycemic Efficacy of Zinc-Stabilized Insulin Hexamer and Its Analogs in Diabetic Mice. Molecular Pharmaceutics. DOI: 10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.5c00902. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.5c00902.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Oral semaglutide delivers real-world drops in blood sugar and weight in diabetes trial
Why doctors and patients in Italy still rely on oral corticosteroids for asthma
What drinking kefir really does to your gut and oral microbiome
New skin-permeable polymer delivers insulin without needles
Can ketogenic diets help PCOS? New analysis points to weight and insulin gains
Insulin anxiety and workplace barriers complicate gestational diabetes care
Calcium signaling helps maintain protein quality in the endoplasmic reticulum
How Traditional Chinese Medicine may reshape the gut microbiome to ease insulin resistance in PCOS

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Metformin fails to improve insulin resistance in type 1 diabetes