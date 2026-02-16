Machine learning model demonstrates insulin resistance as a risk factor for 12 types of cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of TokyoFeb 16 2026

Insulin resistance - when the body doesn't properly respond to insulin, a hormone that helps control blood glucose levels - is one of the fundamental causes of diabetes. In addition to diabetes, it is widely known that insulin resistance can lead to cardiovascular, kidney and liver diseases. While insulin resistance is tightly associated with obesity, it has been difficult to evaluate insulin resistance itself in the clinic. For the first time, researchers including those from the University of Tokyo applied a machine learning-based prediction model of insulin resistance to half a million participants from the UK Biobank and demonstrated that insulin resistance is a risk factor for 12 types of cancer. 

Diabetes is a common cause for concern around the world. Its connection to insulin resistance is a familiar concept to many, but what is less well known is that resistance to insulin is also suggested to be a risk factor for several cancers. However, the human body is a complex thing, and ascertaining causal connections between diseases and issues within the body is far from easy. Medical researchers explore different ways to search for these connections, and an increasingly common tool in their arsenal is artificial intelligence, in particular machine learning. Yuta Hiraike, a researcher from the University of Tokyo Hospital, and his team have successfully used a machine learning tool they created to prove a link between insulin resistance and several kinds of cancer. 

"We recently made a tool, AI-IR, for predicting insulin resistance in individuals based on nine different pieces of medical information. It proved successful and made us think we could apply this tool to related concerns," said Hiraike. "While a possible link between insulin resistance and cancer has been suggested, large-scale evidence has been limited due to the difficulty of evaluating insulin resistance in the clinic. But with AI-IR, we have provided the first population-scale evidence that insulin resistance is a risk factor for cancer. And since the nine input parameters for AI-IR are obtained through standard health checkups, AI-IR could be easily implemented to identify high-risk individuals and enable focused screening of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer." 

It's common at present for body mass index (BMI), a measure for body fat, to predict an individual's insulin resistance and knock-on susceptibility to related cancers. But with that there are false positives, where some obese people are considered metabolically healthy and don't suffer the ill effects of obesity to the same degree as others, and false negatives, where people with ideal BMI end up suffering from insulin resistance or related concerns usually connected with obesity. Part of the challenge Hiraike and team faced was convincing reviewers of the paper that AI-IR could overcome these shortcomings and in a reliable, repeatable way. Thankfully, they demonstrated not only its predictive power but also that their model is robust under various conditions. 

When compared with directly measured insulin resistance in validation datasets, AI-IR achieved strong predictive performance. Directly measuring insulin resistance is impractical except for where patients are treated in specialized diabetes clinics. AI-IR provides a robust and scalable alternative for evaluating insulin resistance at the population scale. By combining nine clinical parameters into a single metric, AI-IR can detect insulin resistance that BMI alone cannot explain. We are now working to understand how genetic differences between individuals influence this risk, and ultimately to link large-scale human data with molecular biology studies to develop better strategies to overcome insulin resistance." 

Yuta Hiraike, researcher, University of Tokyo Hospital

Source:

University of Tokyo

Journal reference:

Lee, C.-L., et al. (2026). Machine learning-predicted insulin resistance is a risk factor for 12 types of cancer. Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-68355-x. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-68355-x

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Rising lung cancer in never smokers demands urgent research focus
Dual targeting strategy suppresses pancreatic cancer cell growth
US cancer institute studying ivermectin’s ‘ability to kill cancer cells’
Why lung cancer in never smokers is rising and how targeted detection could reduce deaths
Review links betel nut addiction to cancer, heart disease, and metabolic risks
Boosting good immune cells can help fight insulin resistance and diabetes
SLAMF6 discovery offers hope for non-responding cancer patients
Study reveals how inherited genetic abnormalities raise Barrett’s esophagus risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Prior abortion or miscarriage not linked to increased risk of pre- or postmenopausal breast cancer