Updates on influenza vaccine strain recommended by WHO (2025-2026 northern hemisphere)

I. Updates on 2025-2026 northern hemisphere influenza vaccine strains

To maintain vaccine efficacy, WHO regularly updates influenza vaccine strains based on global epidemiological, virological, and serological analyses. On February 28, 2025, WHO announced the recommended strains for the 2025-2026 northern hemisphere influenza season1:

1. Trivalent egg-based vaccines

an A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1) pdm09-like virus

an A/Croatia/10136RV/2023 (H 3 N 2 )-like virus

N )-like virus a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus

2. Trivalent cell culture- or recombinant protein-based vaccines

an A/Wisconsin/67/2022 (H1N1) pdm09-like virus

an A/District of Columbia/27/2023 (H 3 N 2 )-like virus

N )-like virus a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus

3. Quadrivalent egg- or cell culture/recombinant-based vaccines (unchanged from 2024)

a B/Phuket/3073/2013 (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus

II. Comparison of 2024-2025 vs. 2025-2026 vaccine components

Table 1. Key updates of influenza vaccine composition for the 2025–2026 northern hemisphere influenza season.

Vaccine Type 2024-2025 Strains 2025-2026 Updated Strains Key Changes Trivalent egg-based A/Thailand/8/2022 (H 3 N 2 ) A/Croatia/10136RV/2023 (H 3 N 2 ) H 3 N 2 strain substituted Trivalent cell/recombinant A/Massachusetts/18/2022 (H 3 N 2 ) A/District of Columbia/27/2023 (H 3 N 2 ) H 3 N 2 strain substituted Quadrivalent Tri-valent + B/Phuket/3073/2013* Tri-valent + B/Phuket/3073/2013* B/Yamagata lineage retained*

1. H3N2 strain substitution

Egg-based vaccines: 2022 strain (A/Thailand/8/2022) substituted with A/Croatia/10136RV/2023 (H 3 N 2 ).

N ). Cell/recombinant vaccines: 2022 strain (A/Massachusetts/18/2022) substituted with A/District of Columbia/27/2023 (H 3 N 2 ).

2. No Changes to H1N1 or B/Victoria lineage

H1N1 strains (egg: A/Victoria/4897/2022; cell/recombinant: A/Wisconsin/67/2022) and B/Victoria lineage (B/Austria/1359417/2021) remain unchanged.

3. Summary

Core change: Updated H 3 N 2 strains reflect their high mutation rate.

N strains reflect their high mutation rate. Continuous development: Consecutive adjustments to H 3 N 2 highlight the need for rapid vaccine adaptation to viral evolution.

III. Recombinant antigens: Critical materials for vaccine research

Table 2. Key target antigens (HA, NA, NP) play vital roles in influenza vaccine, drug, and diagnostic development.

Protein Function Applications HA (Hemagglutinin) Binds to host cell receptors, mediates viral entry. Vaccine development, neutralizing antibody research, diagnostic reagents. NA (Neuraminidase) Cleaves sialic acid receptors to release viral particles. Antiviral drug development, vaccine optimization, diagnostic kits. NP (Nucleoprotein) Binds viral RNA, supports replication and genome stability. Broad-spectrum antiviral research, diagnostic product development.

Applications of recombinant antigens:

Vaccine development: Used in potency testing, ELISA-based antibody level analysis, and quality control.

Research acceleration: Replace traditional viral culture methods, shortening R&D timelines.

IV. Sino Biological unveils comprehensive influenza research reagents for 2025-2026 vaccine strains

Sino Biological, a leading provider of biological reagents and services, has announced the release of its latest portfolio of influenza research reagents. Designed to support the development of vaccines for the 2025-2026 northern hemisphere influenza season, the new offerings include high-quality recombinant HA, NA, and NP proteins. These reagents are now available for immediate prder, providing researchers with the tools they need to accelerate their studies and contribute to global influenza prevention efforts.

