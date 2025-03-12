Updates on influenza vaccine strain recommended by WHO (2025-2026 northern hemisphere)

I. Updates on 2025-2026 northern hemisphere influenza vaccine strains
To maintain vaccine efficacy, WHO regularly updates influenza vaccine strains based on global epidemiological, virological, and serological analyses. On February 28, 2025, WHO announced the recommended strains for the 2025-2026 northern hemisphere influenza season1:
1. Trivalent egg-based vaccines
- an A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1) pdm09-like virus
- an A/Croatia/10136RV/2023 (H3N2)-like virus
- a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus
2. Trivalent cell culture- or recombinant protein-based vaccines
- an A/Wisconsin/67/2022 (H1N1) pdm09-like virus
- an A/District of Columbia/27/2023 (H3N2)-like virus
- a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus
3. Quadrivalent egg- or cell culture/recombinant-based vaccines (unchanged from 2024)
- a B/Phuket/3073/2013 (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus
II. Comparison of 2024-2025 vs. 2025-2026 vaccine components
Table 1. Key updates of influenza vaccine composition for the 2025–2026 northern hemisphere influenza season.
|Vaccine Type
|2024-2025 Strains
|2025-2026 Updated Strains
|Key Changes
|Trivalent egg-based
|A/Thailand/8/2022 (H3N2)
|A/Croatia/10136RV/2023 (H3N2)
|H3N2 strain substituted
|Trivalent cell/recombinant
|A/Massachusetts/18/2022 (H3N2)
|A/District of Columbia/27/2023 (H3N2)
|H3N2 strain substituted
|Quadrivalent
|Tri-valent + B/Phuket/3073/2013*
|Tri-valent + B/Phuket/3073/2013*
|B/Yamagata lineage retained*
1. H3N2 strain substitution
- Egg-based vaccines: 2022 strain (A/Thailand/8/2022) substituted with A/Croatia/10136RV/2023 (H3N2).
- Cell/recombinant vaccines: 2022 strain (A/Massachusetts/18/2022) substituted with A/District of Columbia/27/2023 (H3N2).
2. No Changes to H1N1 or B/Victoria lineage
- H1N1 strains (egg: A/Victoria/4897/2022; cell/recombinant: A/Wisconsin/67/2022) and B/Victoria lineage (B/Austria/1359417/2021) remain unchanged.
3. Summary
- Core change: Updated H3N2 strains reflect their high mutation rate.
- Continuous development: Consecutive adjustments to H3N2 highlight the need for rapid vaccine adaptation to viral evolution.
III. Recombinant antigens: Critical materials for vaccine research
Table 2. Key target antigens (HA, NA, NP) play vital roles in influenza vaccine, drug, and diagnostic development.
|Protein
|Function
|Applications
|HA (Hemagglutinin)
|Binds to host cell receptors, mediates viral entry.
|Vaccine development, neutralizing antibody research, diagnostic reagents.
|NA (Neuraminidase)
|Cleaves sialic acid receptors to release viral particles.
|Antiviral drug development, vaccine optimization, diagnostic kits.
|NP (Nucleoprotein)
|Binds viral RNA, supports replication and genome stability.
|Broad-spectrum antiviral research, diagnostic product development.
Applications of recombinant antigens:
- Vaccine development: Used in potency testing, ELISA-based antibody level analysis, and quality control.
- Research acceleration: Replace traditional viral culture methods, shortening R&D timelines.
Figure 1. Recombinant HA protein used to measure serum antibody levels in vaccinated mice 2 Image Credit: Sino Biological Inc.
