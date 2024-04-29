Sino Biological finalizes the acquisition of SignalChem Biotech, strengthening global presence and expanding product portfolio

Sino Biological, Inc. ("Sino Biological" or the "Company”), a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext, specializing in biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, has successfully concluded its acquisition of Vancouver-based Canadian biotechnology company SignalChem Biotech Inc. (“SCB” or "SignalChem”). Sino Biological has acquired 100% of SCB shares in a deal valued at $48 M USD, inclusive of all assets, assumed indebtedness, and net of cash deposits.

SignalChem Biotech Inc. is renowned for its specialized bioactive enzymes, including kinases, proteases, phosphatases, ubiquitin and epigenetic enzymes. Over the past two decades, SCB has established proprietary production and quality control platforms, setting industry standards for the development and production of high-quality bioactive enzyme proteins to support scientists from basic research through drug discovery and development. Now operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sino Biological, SCB will bring exclusive expertise in enzyme production to the company’s existing technology platforms.

The strategic synergy between Sino Biological and SignalChem enables the provision of a broader range of products and research services, supporting the wider life sciences community and facilitating the discovery and development of novel treatments, vaccines and diagnostic platforms.

SignalChem is at the scientific forefront of enzyme bioreagent development and production, as well as enzyme-based compound screening technologies. The acquisition of SCB further strengthens Sino Biological’s robust presence in bioactive recombinant proteins and related contract research services, Dr. Jie Zhang, President and General Manager, Sino Biological

"We are excited to join forces with Sino Biological and embark on this new chapter of growth and collaboration," said Mr. Jun Yan, co-founder, president and CEO of SignalChem Biotech. "Together, we have a unique opportunity to leverage our complementary strengths and resources to accelerate innovation and better serve the scientific community. We look forward to combining our expertise to develop novel solutions that address the complex challenges facing researchers around the world.”

Sino Biological remains committed to maintaining the high standards of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction throughout the integration process. Customers can expect continued access to the same high-quality products and services they have come to rely on, backed by the combined expertise and resources of Sino Biological and SignalChem Biotech.