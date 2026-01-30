Sino Biological expands research reagent portfolio to support global Nipah virus vaccine and diagnostic development

Recent reports of Nipah virus (NiV) infections in West Bengal, India, have reignited global concern, prompting public health authorities to prioritize research into this high-mortality pathogen. In response, Sino Biological, Inc., a global leader in recombinant technology, has announced the accelerated availability and development of critical research tools to support the global scientific community in combating NiV.

Nipah virus: A high-risk emerging pathogen

Nipah virus, a member of the Paramyxoviridae family, is classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a priority pathogen due to its epidemic potential and high fatality rate (estimated between 40 % to 75 %). With no approved vaccines or specific antiviral treatments currently available, the demand for high-quality, biologically active reagents is critical for developing effective countermeasures.

Comprehensive reagents for NiV research

To meet the urgent needs of researchers, Sino Biological has launched a series of high-purity NiV G and F proteins. These proteins are essential for understanding viral entry mechanisms and screening therapeutic antibodies. Additionally, the company is fast-tracking the development of NiV N proteins and pre-fusion and post-fusion F trimer proteins. The N proteins are based on the most recently reported strains, offering improved sequence relevance compared with existing products that contain multiple mutations. In addition to standard proteins, Sino Biological offers ProPure™ endotoxin-free (ET-free) versions of NiV G and F proteins, designed for vaccine research applications where immunogen purity and endotoxin control are critical.