Advancing influenza vaccine development: Sino Biological launches antigens for the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine strains

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced its recommendations for the 2026–2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine composition. The update highlights two key developments: the continued spread of A (H3N2) subclade K and the growing circulation of new B/Victoria lineage strains. In rapid response, Sino Biological, Inc., a global leader in recombinant technology, has launched a comprehensive panel of antigens for the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine strains to accelerate influenza vaccine development.

Decoding the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine strains

Since its indentification in August 2025, H3N2 subclade K (J.2.4.1) has become the dominant influenza A strain worldwide. Defined by the T135K and S144N mutations, this strain exhibits enhanced immune escape, prompting WHO’s selection of A/Darwin/1454/2025 (egg-based, cell-based) as the new H3N2 reference viruses. The H1N1 component has been updated to A/Missouri/11/2025 (egg-based, cell-based).

Alongside H3N2, influenza B activity is rising sharply. In regions such as Hong Kong and the U.S., the proportion of B/Victoria lineage viruses recently increased from 6 % to over 20 %. These trends led WHO to recommendations B/Tokyo/EIS13-175/2025 (egg-based) and B/Pennsylvania/14/2025 (cell-based) strains for the upcoming season.

Sino Biological’s comprehensive reagents for 2026-2027 influenza vaccine research

To support global influenza vaccine research and development, Sino Biological has launched an extensive portfolio of recombinant antigens for the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine strains, spanning key viral antigens including Hemagglutinin (HA), Neuraminidase (NA), and Nucleoprotein (NP). These include:

H1N1 reagents: A/Missouri/11/2025 (H1N1) HA Trimer (HEK293 cell-expressed, purity ≥ 90 % verified by SEC-MALS, activity validated by ELISA), NA, and NP antigens are available now.

H3N2 subclade K proteins: Recombinant HA, NA, NP aligned with A/Darwin/1454/2025 - available now.

Influenza B reagents: In development for B/Tokyo/EIS13-175/2025 and B/Pennsylvania/14/2025.

Stable HA Trimers: High-purity, SEC-MALS–validated trimeric HA maintaining native conformation for accurate immune characterization.