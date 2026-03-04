Advancing influenza vaccine development: Sino Biological launches antigens for the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine strains

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced its recommendations for the 2026–2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine composition. The update highlights two key developments: the continued spread of A (H3N2) subclade K and the growing circulation of new B/Victoria lineage strains. In rapid response, Sino Biological, Inc., a global leader in recombinant technology, has launched a comprehensive panel of antigens for the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine strains to accelerate influenza vaccine development.

Decoding the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine strains

Since its indentification in August 2025, H3N2 subclade K (J.2.4.1) has become the dominant influenza A strain worldwide. Defined by the T135K and S144N mutations, this strain exhibits enhanced immune escape, prompting WHO’s selection of A/Darwin/1454/2025 (egg-based, cell-based) as the new H3N2 reference viruses. The H1N1 component has been updated to A/Missouri/11/2025 (egg-based, cell-based).

Alongside H3N2, influenza B activity is rising sharply. In regions such as Hong Kong and the U.S., the proportion of B/Victoria lineage viruses recently increased from 6 % to over 20 %. These trends led WHO to recommendations B/Tokyo/EIS13-175/2025 (egg-based) and B/Pennsylvania/14/2025 (cell-based) strains for the upcoming season.

Sino Biological’s comprehensive reagents for 2026-2027 influenza vaccine research

To support global influenza vaccine research and development, Sino Biological has launched an extensive portfolio of recombinant antigens for the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine strains, spanning key viral antigens including Hemagglutinin (HA), Neuraminidase (NA), and Nucleoprotein (NP). These include:

  • H1N1 reagents: A/Missouri/11/2025 (H1N1) HA Trimer (HEK293 cell-expressed, purity ≥ 90 % verified by SEC-MALS, activity validated by ELISA), NA, and NP antigens are available now.
  • H3N2 subclade K proteins: Recombinant HA, NA, NP aligned with A/Darwin/1454/2025 - available now.
  • Influenza B reagents: In development for B/Tokyo/EIS13-175/2025 and B/Pennsylvania/14/2025.
  • Stable HA Trimers: High-purity, SEC-MALS–validated trimeric HA maintaining native conformation for accurate immune characterization.

Our mission is to provide the scientific community with the highest quality tools as rapidly as possible when infectious disease evolution threatens global health preparedness, Sino Biological remains committed to delivering reliable reagents that advance global influenza preparedness and vaccine innovation."

Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer, Sino Biological US

Source:

Sino Biological Inc.

