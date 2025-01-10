Pittcon addresses synthetic psychedelics crisis; Boston 2025 to advance collaboration

Pittcon 2024 in San Diego was a landmark event for scientific innovation and collaboration. At the laboratory science conference, scientists highlighted the public health threat of synthetic psychedelics found in commercially available products like edible gummies. Pittcon 2025 in Boston promises to update attendees on the progress of collaborations fostered in 2024, as well as continue to connect leaders in the cannabis and psychedelics industries.

Pittsburgh, PA — Pittcon, the leading international conference in laboratory science, is proud to announce the continued collaboration of three organizations brought together during 2024’s Psychedelics 101 symposium. Pittcon is committed to cultivating scientific partnerships to address drug-related public health threats at Pittcon 2025 in Boston.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, a Shimadzu Group company in the United States; Rose City Labs, Oregon's premier environmental testing laboratory; and Oregon State University have collaborated on a scientific manuscript to be submitted prior to Pittcon 2025 in Boston. The manuscript summarizes their findings on psychedelic adulterants—namely, “syndelics,” synthetic psychedelics hidden in products marketed as “natural,” such as commercially available edibles.

These findings were first revealed during the “Psychedelics 101: Emerging Trends, Applications, and Advances in Psychedelics Quality Testing” symposium held at Pittcon 2024. In his presentation, Bjorn Fritzsche, an R&D chemist at Rose City laboratories, detailed his discovery that products marketed as natural, mushroom-based psychedelics contain none of the expected active ingredients.

Instead, these edibles — sourced from convenience stores and head shops — were found to contain synthetic psychedelics and other compounds, including synthetic opioids and a horse tranquilizer. Fritzsche’s research shows there is an urgent need for standardized testing and regulation of psychedelic products to ensure consumer safety.

These synthetic compounds are far more potent and potentially harmful than natural psychedelics,” Dan Huson, owner of Rose City Laboratories, emphasized. Dr. Scott Kuzdzal, co-host of the symposium and Vice President of the New Strategy Department at Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, added, “We need a concerted effort from QC testing labs, forensics toxicology labs, healthcare providers, and regulatory agencies to address this growing public health threat.”

In response to these discoveries, a working group was formed to improve analytical methods and raise awareness on the issue of synthetic psychedelics. By connecting quality control laboratories, academic institutions, and industry leaders, Pittcon has created a collaborative platform where scientists can not only share their findings but also collectively drive the development of new analytical standards to safeguard public health.

Richard B. van Breeman, Principal Investigator at the Linus Pauling Institute Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, went on to explain the importance of Pittcon in the progress of this field of study:

Engaging with researchers at Pittcon 2025 will significantly enhance the scientific community’s ability to address syndelic adulteration. As researchers at the Linus Pauling Institute, in collaboration with Rose City Labs, we are exploring new analytical techniques to detect these complex substances.”

Pittcon 2025 will be held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC); for the first time in its 75-year history, the event will take place in the city. Attendees can expect more opportunities to connect and collaborate with industry experts through networking sessions and their renowned technical program.

Pittcon’s comprehensive technical program is designed to showcase the latest developments in laboratory science and highlight emerging challenges in the field, such as the syndelic crisis. The Cannabis & Psychedelics track for 2025 continues many of the important themes established previously, such as developing robust, standardized testing protocols and the importance of regulatory needs.

Heather Juzwa, President of Pittcon 2025, expressed her excitement for attendees to experience what this year’s event has to offer:

Pittcon has always been at the forefront of analytical innovation, and the syndelic crisis is no exception. In 2025, we’re providing a collaborative space where the brightest minds in chemistry, toxicology, and quality control can unite to protect public health.”

With the U.S. psychedelic mushroom market set to grow significantly in the coming years, now is the time to join Pittcon in Boston — to participate in conversations shaping the future of science.

For more information about attending Pittcon 2025, please visit https://pittcon.org.