Promega and Hitachi High-Tech launch Spectrum Compact CE System

Promega today launched its benchtop capillary electrophoresis (CE) instrument, the Spectrum Compact CE System, developed in collaboration with Hitachi High-Tech. The personal CE system is an integrated DNA analysis instrument that enables life scientists in laboratories of all sizes to perform Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis at the bench.

Promega and Hitachi High-Tech launch Spectrum Compact CE System
Scientists in labs of all sizes can perform Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis at their bench, thanks to the new Spectrum Compact CE System launched by Promega and Hitachi High-Tech. (Photo: Business Wire)

Related Stories

The Spectrum Compact CE System features:

  • flexible run scheduling
  • easy-to-use interface
  • convenient benchtop size
  • separate plug-and-play consumables
  • on-site installation and operational training

The instrument supports applications such as microsatellite instability analysis, mixed sample analysis, forensic STR analysis, and cell line authentication. It processes up to 32 samples in a single run and can be controlled by either the integrated touchscreen or by additional software that allows access from any registered computer on the same network. Guided software brings capillary electrophoresis capabilities to the hands of any scientist in the laboratory regardless of skill level.

The Spectrum Compact CE is personal and that’s one of the huge advantages that scientists will see with this instrument. An individual can walk into the laboratory and with minimal training, be able to change all the consumables, select which chemistries they want to use for both DNA sequencing as well as for fragment analysis, and perform the experiment. Literally everybody has access. It democratizes the use of the instrument in the laboratory.”

Doug Storts, Promega Head of Research

Promega is also offering extensive support to laboratories integrating a Spectrum Compact CE System into their workflow, including on-site instrument and software installation and operational training. Technical Services Scientists are prepared to assist with data analysis and summary reports, and Field Support and Validation Services Scientists are available to assist with maintenance and validation requirements.

Hitachi High-Tech and Promega announced plans in 2017 to design a high-performing, high-value, compact capillary electrophoresis instrument. The Spectrum Compact CE System leverages Hitachi High-Technologies’ expertise as the world’s chief developer of capillary electrophoresis and Promega’s skill as the industry’s leading manufacturer of reagents and STR kits.

Source:

Promega

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Promega Corporation. (2020, September 03). Promega and Hitachi High-Tech launch Spectrum Compact CE System. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 03, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200903/Promega-and-Hitachi-High-Tech-launch-Spectrum-Compact-CE-System.aspx.

  • MLA

    Promega Corporation. "Promega and Hitachi High-Tech launch Spectrum Compact CE System". News-Medical. 03 September 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200903/Promega-and-Hitachi-High-Tech-launch-Spectrum-Compact-CE-System.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Promega Corporation. "Promega and Hitachi High-Tech launch Spectrum Compact CE System". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200903/Promega-and-Hitachi-High-Tech-launch-Spectrum-Compact-CE-System.aspx. (accessed September 03, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Promega Corporation. 2020. Promega and Hitachi High-Tech launch Spectrum Compact CE System. News-Medical, viewed 03 September 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200903/Promega-and-Hitachi-High-Tech-launch-Spectrum-Compact-CE-System.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Experts to gather for world’s largest annual symposium on DNA forensics
Promega surpasses all environmental improvement goals set for 2020
Promega introduces Wizard HMW DNA Extraction Kit ahead of AGBT 2020
Promega GoTaq Probe 1-Step RT-qPCR System approved for use in CDC’s COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization diagnostic panel
Promega and Merck collaborate to develop MSI companion diagnostic for use with anti-PD-1 therapy
Promega announces completion of first fully remote quality surveillance assessment amid COVID-19 restrictions
Promega's custom manufacturing capabilities support rapid development of Logix Smart COVID-19 Test
Promega introduces new serological antibody test for COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Organoids are 3-dimensional (3D) clusters of stem cells that come together and emulate the microenvironment within individual organs, whether that be liver, kidney, heart, gut or other specific organs.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

More Content from Promega Corporation

See all content from Promega Corporation
You might also like... ×
Promega Maxwell Extraction System added to CDC COVID-19 diagnostic protocol