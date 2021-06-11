Rapid Point-of-Care Testing Using Screen-Printed Electrodes from Metrohm DropSens

Point-of-care (POC) testing with screen-printed electrodes allows rapid testing of populations for viral outbreaks – at affordable costs, without the need for trained specialists and/or complicated equipment.

Image credit: Metrohm Middle East

Related Stories

A free white paper from Metrohm puts a focus on the viability of electrochemical testing citing a number of recent studies on the possibility of POC testing for viruses of various kinds. The white paper is of particular value for research groups working on solutions for rapid POC testing in the face of the current Corona pandemic.

The white paper discusses the possibility of rapid, POC testing for viruses of various kinds using cost effective and easy-to-use screen-printed electrodes (SPEs). Compared with other methods such as virus isolation cultures, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and other molecular methods (PCR, RT-PCR), electrochemical methods with SPEs promise straightforward, affordable testing at the point of care.

Metrohm DropSens is the world's leading brand for the manufacturing of screen-printed electrodes. The company is certified according to ISO 13485 for the «Manufacturing of sensors for medical devices» and offers the biggest catalogue in the market regarding materials and designs. Due to their longstanding expertise and large scale manufacturing capabilities, Metrohm DropSens has been a trusted supplier and partner to the pharmaceutical and other industries.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. (2021, June 11). Rapid Point-of-Care Testing Using Screen-Printed Electrodes from Metrohm DropSens. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 11, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210611/Rapid-Point-of-Care-Testing-Using-Screen-Printed-Electrodes-from-Metrohm-DropSens.aspx.

  • MLA

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. "Rapid Point-of-Care Testing Using Screen-Printed Electrodes from Metrohm DropSens". News-Medical. 11 June 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210611/Rapid-Point-of-Care-Testing-Using-Screen-Printed-Electrodes-from-Metrohm-DropSens.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. "Rapid Point-of-Care Testing Using Screen-Printed Electrodes from Metrohm DropSens". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210611/Rapid-Point-of-Care-Testing-Using-Screen-Printed-Electrodes-from-Metrohm-DropSens.aspx. (accessed June 11, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. 2021. Rapid Point-of-Care Testing Using Screen-Printed Electrodes from Metrohm DropSens. News-Medical, viewed 11 June 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210611/Rapid-Point-of-Care-Testing-Using-Screen-Printed-Electrodes-from-Metrohm-DropSens.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

More Content from Metrohm Middle East FZC

See all content from Metrohm Middle East FZC