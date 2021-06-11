Rapid Point-of-Care Testing Using Screen-Printed Electrodes from Metrohm DropSens

Point-of-care (POC) testing with screen-printed electrodes allows rapid testing of populations for viral outbreaks – at affordable costs, without the need for trained specialists and/or complicated equipment.

Image credit: Metrohm Middle East

A free white paper from Metrohm puts a focus on the viability of electrochemical testing citing a number of recent studies on the possibility of POC testing for viruses of various kinds. The white paper is of particular value for research groups working on solutions for rapid POC testing in the face of the current Corona pandemic.

The white paper discusses the possibility of rapid, POC testing for viruses of various kinds using cost effective and easy-to-use screen-printed electrodes (SPEs). Compared with other methods such as virus isolation cultures, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and other molecular methods (PCR, RT-PCR), electrochemical methods with SPEs promise straightforward, affordable testing at the point of care.

