Investigating the role of ultra-processed foods in the inheritance of autism and ADHD

In a recent publication released by PubMed, American scientist Dr. Renee Dufault at the Food Ingredient and Health Research Institute, provides a peer-reviewed protocol for determining the role ultra-processed foods play in prenatal heavy metal exposures and changes in the expression of the zinc dependent MT-1 (metallothionein) gene that impact child neurodevelopment. Previous biomarker studies show dietary zinc deficits impact metallothionein protein levels and are associated with the bioaccumulation of lead and/or mercury in children with symptoms associated with autism and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorders. This protocol builds on the results of previous clinical trial research and provides valid and reliable methods for measuring changes in ultra-processed food intake and diet pre-post administration of nutritional epigenetics education. The impact of dietary changes on lead and mercury exposures and MT gene behavior would be determined using a randomized test and control group design.

Pregnant women serving in the test group would participate in the nutritional epigenetics education intervention designed to reduce ultra-processed food intake and heavy metal levels in blood while increasing whole food intake and MT and zinc levels. Changes in maternal lead mercury, zinc, and metallothionein levels would be measured via blood sample analyses prior to the nutritional epigenetics education intervention and after childbirth via cord blood analyses to determine infant risk factors for the development of autism and/or attention deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

The line of research that focuses on the effect of dietary factors on gene expression is known as nutritional epigenetics. Dr. Dufault's has led research efforts in this field of study since 2005 when she first identified the problem of inorganic mercury residues in high fructose corn syrup while still working at the Food and Drug Administration.

Heavy metal residues continue to be a problem in the food supply. The US Congress released two reports in 2021 on the problem of heavy metals in baby foods. The first report issued on February 4, 2021, revealed baby foods are tainted with dangerous levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury. The second report, issued on September 29, 2021, confirmed new disclosures from manufacturers show dangerous levels of heavy metals in even more baby foods. These heavy metal exposures may further exacerbate the development of autism and ADHD.