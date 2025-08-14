GIPR signaling opens brain’s gate for GLP-1 weight-loss therapy

A new study uncovers how GIPR signaling in brain cells helps GLP-1 weight-loss drugs bypass the blood-brain barrier and amplify their appetite-suppressing effects, offering a mechanistic explanation for the clinical power of co-agonists.

Study: Glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor signaling in oligodendrocytes increases the weight-loss action of GLP-1R agonism. Image Credit: Juan Gaertner / ShutterstockStudy: Glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor signaling in oligodendrocytes increases the weight-loss action of GLP-1R agonism. Image Credit: Juan Gaertner / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Cell Metabolism, a group of researchers tested whether glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR) signaling in oligodendrocytes (OLs) increases brain access and weight-loss efficacy of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists.

Background

One in eight adults lives with obesity, and many now use incretin drugs that can cut weight by over 20%. Incretins act through GIPR and GLP-1R, but why combining them helps remains unclear. The median eminence (ME), an interface where blood signals meet neurons, may be a gate.

OLs, long known for making myelin, also remodel this gate in response to diet. Clarifying whether glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) signaling in OLs boosts brain entry and the effects of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies could guide stronger treatments; further research is needed.

About the study

The researchers used adult mice to test whether GIPR signaling in OLs shapes brain access and efficacy of GLP-1R agonists. They generated inducible OL knockouts by crossing proteolipid protein 1-Cre recombinase-estrogen receptor T2 (Plp1-CreERT2) with Gipr floxed mice, triggered recombination with tamoxifen at postnatal day 60, and induced obesity with a 60% high-fat diet. A long-acting GIPR agonist (LAGIPRA) and a long-acting GLP-1R agonist (LAGLP-1RA; liraglutide) were administered alone or together.

To map drug entry, a short-acting GLP-1R agonist labeled with IR800 (IR800-Exendin-4) was injected; brains were cleared and imaged by light-sheet microscopy. Oligodendrogenesis and myelination were quantified by fluorescent in situ hybridization and immunostaining for myelin basic protein, breast carcinoma amplified sequence 1, and bone morphogenetic protein 4, with a 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine pulse-chase.

Vascular permeability was assessed by vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) expression, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) immunoreactivity, and mouse endothelial cell antigen 32 (MECA32)-positive fenestrated capillaries. Metabolic readouts included energy expenditure, food intake, and glucose and insulin tolerance.

Finally, an adeno-associated virus encoding the inhibitory human muscarinic M4 receptor engineered for activation by designer drugs (hM4Di) targeted paraventricular hypothalamus (PVH) arginine vasopressin (AVP) neurons in arginine vasopressin promoter-Cre (Avp-Cre) mice; deschloroclozapine was administered to activate hM4Di and suppress these neurons during liraglutide tests.

Study results

In the ME, GIPR was enriched in mature OLs, with rare expression in OL progenitor cells; high-fat feeding increased OL density and the number of GIPR-positive OLs specifically in this region. This effect was not observed in white matter tracts such as the corpus callosum, indicating a localized role.

OL-specific GIPR deletion reduced adult oligodendrogenesis and OL survival in the ME and lowered myelin basic protein, while major white-matter tracts showed little change, indicating a localized role at the brain’s metabolic gateway. Mice lacking OL GIPR showed reduced energy expenditure and intake, preserved oral glucose tolerance, impaired insulin tolerance, and shifts in branched-chain–related metabolites, consistent with altered substrate handling during obesity.

Pharmacologic activation produced complementary effects. In lean mice, a long-acting GIPR agonist increased OL lineage cells and myelin in the ME. In diet-induced obesity (DIO), the same agonist increased new OL production and restored turnover, while raising vascular access signals: VEGF-A transcripts and VEGF immunoreactivity increased, and MECA32-marked fenestrated capillaries became denser, indicating enhanced vascular permeability.

Pre-treating obese mice with the GIPR agonist increased the brain uptake of an IR800-labeled short-acting GLP-1R agonist in the ME and adjacent arcuate nucleus of the hypothalamus (ARH), indicating enhanced access across the ME-ARH border. Crucially, this uptake increase required OL GIPR; it was absent after OL GIPR deletion.

Efficacy mirrored entry, as in wild-type mice, long-acting GLP-1R agonism lowered food intake and body weight, and co-administration with the GIPR agonist amplified both outcomes; in OL GIPR knockouts, the GIPR agonist no longer potentiated GLP-1R-driven weight loss or anorexia, indicating that OL GIPR signaling is required for full synergy.

Imaging showed that peripherally dosed short-acting GLP-1R agonists accumulated along myelinated axon bundles in the ME, colocalizing with myelin basic protein; revealing a novel mechanism: peripherally administered GLP-1R agonists access the brain via myelinated AVP axons in the ME, bypassing the blood-brain barrier (BBB).

Super-resolution microscopy localized GLP-1R on AVP axons and at nodes labeled by contactin-associated protein (CASPR). Finally, chemogenetic silencing of PVH AVP neurons with deschloroclozapine prevented liraglutide-induced hypophagia and weight loss, demonstrating that these neurons are necessary for the systemic drug’s weight-loss action.

Conclusions

To summarize, this study connects incretin pharmacology to a concrete brain entry mechanism: signaling through GIPRs in ME OLs increases vascular permeability via VEGF-A induction and increased capillary fenestration and enables GLP-1R agonists to reach appetite-regulating AVP axons.

The requirement for this pathway may help explain why GIPR/GLP-1R co-agonists show greater efficacy than single agents, and offer a mechanistic basis for their enhanced clinical performance. Clinically, the mechanism helps interpret the potency of co-agonists used for obesity and type 2 diabetes and points to biomarkers, such as VEGF-A induction or imaging of ME access, to guide dosing or combinations while limiting side effects.

However, the authors note several limitations: the OL Gipr knockout model achieved only partial deletion; the experiments primarily assessed liraglutide rather than other GLP-1R agonists; and the behavioural outcomes, while informative, were not exhaustive. These caveats temper the conclusions and highlight the need for further research to confirm generalizability and clinical relevance.

Journal reference:
  • Hansford, R., Buller, S., Tsang, A. H., Benoit, S., Roberts, A. G., Erskine, E., Brown, T., Pirro, V., Reimann, F., Harada, N., Inagaki, N., Samms, R. J., Broichhagen, J., Hodson, D. J., Adriaenssens, A., Park, S., & Blouet, C. (2025). Glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor signaling in oligodendrocytes increases the weight-loss action of GLP-1R agonism. Cell Metabolism. DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet.2025.07.009, https://www.cell.com/cell-metabolism/fulltext/S1550-4131(25)00355-9

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2025, August 14). GIPR signaling opens brain’s gate for GLP-1 weight-loss therapy. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 14, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250814/GIPR-signaling-opens-braine28099s-gate-for-GLP-1-weight-loss-therapy.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "GIPR signaling opens brain’s gate for GLP-1 weight-loss therapy". News-Medical. 14 August 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250814/GIPR-signaling-opens-braine28099s-gate-for-GLP-1-weight-loss-therapy.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "GIPR signaling opens brain’s gate for GLP-1 weight-loss therapy". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250814/GIPR-signaling-opens-braine28099s-gate-for-GLP-1-weight-loss-therapy.aspx. (accessed August 14, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2025. GIPR signaling opens brain’s gate for GLP-1 weight-loss therapy. News-Medical, viewed 14 August 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250814/GIPR-signaling-opens-braine28099s-gate-for-GLP-1-weight-loss-therapy.aspx.

Suggested Reading

UC Irvine researchers discover naturally occurring compounds to rejuvenate aging brain cells
Scientists link brain lithium loss to early Alzheimer’s changes
Lavender oil could speed recovery after brain surgery
Brain cells beat AI in learning speed and efficiency
Brain’s energy control map offers blueprint for next-gen weight loss therapies
Aging brains lose key proteins despite intact genetic blueprints
Ultrasound waves activate brain circuits in living animals for the first time
Targeted microglia replacement shows promise against fatal neurodegenerative conditions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback