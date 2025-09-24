How DNA methylation changes during brain development influence autism and schizophrenia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of ExeterSep 24 2025

Researchers at the University of Exeter have created a detailed temporal map of chemical changes to DNA through development and aging of the human brain, offering new insights into how conditions such as autism and schizophrenia may arise.

The team studied epigenetic changes - chemical tags on our DNA that control how genes are switched on or off. These changes are crucial in regulating the expression of genes, guiding brain cells to develop and specialise correctly.

One important mechanism, called DNA methylation, was examined in nearly 1,000 donated human brains, spanning life from just six weeks after conception through to 108 years of age. The researchers focused on the cortex, a region of the brain involved in high-level functions such as thought, memory, perception, and behaviour. Correct development of the cortex during early life is important to support healthy brain function after birth.

The study, published today in Cell Genomics, revealed that DNA methylation changes dramatically before birth, reflecting the activation of key biological pathways needed to build the cortex. The researchers also discovered that neurons - the brain's main signalling cells – start to show unique patterns of DNA methylation early in development, different from other brain cells.

Importantly, genes linked to autism and schizophrenia were found to undergo especially dynamic DNA methylation changes during brain development. This suggests they play a vital role during development of the brain's cortex, and that disruptions to these processes could contribute to these conditions.

By analyzing how chemical changes to DNA shape the brain across the human lifespan, we've uncovered important clues about why neurodevelopmental conditions like autism and schizophrenia may develop. Our findings highlight that their roots may lie very early on in brain development."

Alice Franklin, first author on the study, University of Exeter

Related Stories

The study confirms that epigenetic processes are essential for creating different brain cell types and may help explain how and why developmental differences occur.

Professor Jonathan Mill at the University of Exeter, who directed the research, added: "This work gives us a clearer picture of the biological processes guiding brain development and how these differ across cell types. In the long term, this could help us move closer to understanding the mechanisms underpinning neurodevelopmental conditions."

The study was funded by the Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative, the Medical Research Council and the European Union's Horizon Programme. It was supported by Wellcome and the NIHR Exeter Biomedical Research Centre. The study is titled "Cell-type-specific DNA methylation dynamics in the prenatal and postnatal human cortex", and is published in Cell Genomics.

Source:

University of Exeter

Journal reference:

Franklin, A., et al. (2025). Cell-type-specific DNA methylation dynamics in the prenatal and postnatal human cortex. Cell Genomics. doi.org/10.1016/j.xgen.2025.101010

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Advanced imaging exposes breakdown in brain cell communication linked to Alzheimer’s
Frequent soccer heading linked to alterations within the folds of the brain
Can exercise help rewire the brain against internet addiction?
Stem cell therapy shows promise for repairing brain damage after stroke
Age influences amyloid positivity in Parkinson's disease without dementia
New research positions the placenta at the center of human neurodevelopment and evolution
Study provides new insights into understanding the origins of schizophrenia
‘Sick to my stomach’: Trump distorts facts on autism, tylenol, and vaccines, scientists say

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Prenatal exposure to opioid analgesics not linked to increased risk of autism or ADHD