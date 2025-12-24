Aptamer Group and Alphazyme execute licensing agreement for synthetic aptamer-based enzyme modulation in hot-start PCR

Aptamer Group plc, a developer of synthetic oligonucleotide-based binding reagents for life sciences applications, and Alphazyme LLC (Alphazyme), a Maravai LifeSciences company specializing in enzymes for molecular biology, have executed a licensing agreement for a proprietary Optimer® binder developed for hot-start polymerase chain reaction (PCR) applications.

Image Credit: Aptamer Group

Mechanism of action

The licensed Optimer® functions as a reversible, temperature-dependent inhibitor in hot-start DNA amplification protocols. The synthetic binder maintains DNA polymerase in an inactive state at ambient temperatures, preventing non-specific primer extension and primer-dimer formation during reaction assembly. Upon thermal activation, the binder-enzyme complex dissociates, restoring full enzymatic activity. This mechanism enhances assay specificity and sensitivity in applications including clinical diagnostics, genomic analysis, and library preparation for next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows.

License terms and commercial structure

Under the agreement, Aptamer Group grants Alphazyme non-exclusive worldwide rights to incorporate the enzyme-modulating Optimer® into hot-start PCR and NGS product formulations. The commercial framework encompasses:

Royalty payments based on end-product sales volume

Milestone payments tied to development and commercialization targets

Manufacturing supply agreement with Aptamer Group as the designated producer

This integrated supply arrangement ensures quality control and supply chain continuity while generating contract manufacturing revenue for Aptamer Group.

Development timeline and technical validation

The parties initiated a development agreement in June 2024, with final candidate molecules delivered in December 2024. Alphazyme's internal validation studies confirmed temperature-dependent modulation of both exonuclease and polymerase activities. Notably, the single Optimer® binder replicates functionality typically requiring two distinct antibody reagents, offering potential advantages in manufacturing economics and formulation complexity.

Following this success, a second Optimer® development programme for enzyme modulation has been initiated with Alphazyme to broaden the customer's product portfolio. This project has recently completed the development phase, with candidate molecules having been delivered to Alphazyme for internal testing with positive results in the customer’s hands.