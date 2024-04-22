Top pharmaceutical company evaluates Optimer for precision liver medicine

Aptamer Group plc, the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, today announces that its Optimer binder against cells associated with fibrotic liver disease, developed for targeted delivery of therapeutic payloads to fibrotic liver disease, has been shipped to a top 15 pharmaceutical company for evaluation in their own therapeutic applications.

The Optimer delivery vehicle was developed to selectively target cells linked to fibrotic liver disease, as part of a fee-for-service partnership with the pharmaceutical company that began in 2020. Subsequent work at Aptamer Group combining the Optimer with a model gene therapy payload has shown that the Optimer enables selective delivery of the gene therapy specifically to fibrotic human liver cells in laboratory tests, with no interaction with other liver cell types.

This allows the gene therapy to be effective in target fibrotic liver disease cells, with no effect in the non-target liver cells. A significant effect was seen from the Optimer-delivered gene therapy, compared to the gene therapy alone, with a p-value of less than 0.01, indicating the probability of these results is more than 99% due to the Optimer delivery of the gene therapy.

As these data demonstrate the successful therapeutic delivery using the Optimer binder, the pharmaceutical partner requested samples of the material for their own evaluation, with a view to licensing this binder for further development of new precision liver medicines. The required material has been manufactured by Aptamer Group and, following internal testing by the Company, has been released to the pharmaceutical partner.

Targeted delivery to specific cell populations is showing increasing use across the pharmaceutical sector, as it holds the potential for increased efficacy and reduced side effects from medications. Exemplar publicised partnerships for specifically targeted precision medicine developments include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. licensing a single delivery vehicle from Bicycle Therapeutics Inc. for $45 million upfront, with additional milestone payments and royalties for each program developed under the collaboration; Partnering of Takeda Pharmaceutical with Peptidream Inc, with Peptidream Inc receiving up to $3.5 billion excluding royalty payments for delivery vehicles targeting the central nervous system. Both these deals demonstrate the urgent requirement and high values associated with developments and assets of this nature in the sector for successful targeting delivery vehicles.

Estimates suggest that globally, two million lives are lost annually to liver disease, and 1.5 billion people suffer from chronic liver disease. The most common liver disease is steatotic liver disease, accounting for ~60% of cases, which in its worst stages is known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and can progress to liver cancer.

Despite this prevalence, treatment options are limited, with only one medication currently approved for MASH and liver fibrosis. Aptamer’s delivery vehicle can be simply combined with gene therapies or other therapeutic payloads to enable the development of new precision medicine approaches for the treatment of fibrotic liver disease and liver cancers in this area of high unmet need.

“We are delighted to be able to supply our Optimer binders to our pharma partner for evaluation. Their positive feedback on our in-house data suggests that the Optimer binders could outperform the alternative molecules they are currently testing.''

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Technical Officer of Aptamer Group

“For gene therapy, enabling targeted delivery of functional medicines to new tissues remains a major translational challenge preventing the full recognition of gene therapies potential. Our in-house studies suggest we have overcome these issues in developing these Optimer binders and could offer new hope for precision medicines for liver disease, a patient group that is hugely underserved with limited treatment options. I look forward to supporting our partners in their use of Optimer delivery vehicles and updating the market as this partnership progresses.” 

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Technical Officer of Aptamer Group

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Aptamer Group. (2024, April 22). Top pharmaceutical company evaluates Optimer for precision liver medicine. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 22, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240422/Top-pharmaceutical-company-evaluates-Optimer-for-precision-liver-medicine.aspx.

  • MLA

    Aptamer Group. "Top pharmaceutical company evaluates Optimer for precision liver medicine". News-Medical. 22 April 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240422/Top-pharmaceutical-company-evaluates-Optimer-for-precision-liver-medicine.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Aptamer Group. "Top pharmaceutical company evaluates Optimer for precision liver medicine". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240422/Top-pharmaceutical-company-evaluates-Optimer-for-precision-liver-medicine.aspx. (accessed April 22, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Aptamer Group. 2024. Top pharmaceutical company evaluates Optimer for precision liver medicine. News-Medical, viewed 22 April 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240422/Top-pharmaceutical-company-evaluates-Optimer-for-precision-liver-medicine.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Aptamer and Neuro-Bio enter the second phase of Alzheimer’s test development
Aptamer Group opens new facilities to meet the increasing demand for Optimer technology
Aptamer Group and PinotBio collaborate to develop new therapeutic drug conjugates
Aptamer Group Ltd appoints Jordan Clark as Chief Commercial Officer
Aptamer Group and Bio-Works Technologies partner to enable improved solutions for gene therapy manufacturing
Aptamer Group and AstraZeneca to develop new drug delivery vehicles
Aptamer Group collaborates with world-leading pharmaceutical company to evaluate Optimer technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Aptamer Group collaborates with BizCom to market Optimer discovery and development services in Japan