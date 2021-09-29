Aptamer Group collaborates with BizCom to market Optimer discovery and development services in Japan

Aptamer Group, Ltd. the developer of Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life science industry, and BizCom Japan, Inc., a Japan-based trading and consultancy company, today announce that they have entered into a distribution and marketing agreement.

This agreement gives BizCom non-exclusive rights to market and sell Optimer discovery and development services in Japan.

The Optimer platform consists of three integrated discovery processes that together increase the potential target range of Optimer binders. These nucleic acid-based affinity ligands deliver a range of advantages to scientists, including faster discovery, increased batch consistency and increased stability, removing the need for freezers and providing a longer shelf life than protein-based alternatives.

BizCom Japan, Inc. will use its extensive experience, and sales and marketing expertise, in Japan’s life sciences space to market Aptamer Group’s services in the region.

We are delighted to partner with BizCom Japan to establish a clear route to market for Optimer discovery services in Japan, one of the largest pharma and medtech markets. This is an important market for Aptamer Group; BizCom Japan is an excellent partner and is associated with wellknown, established suppliers. It has an excellent reputation for customer support and a wide network throughout Japan.” Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer, Aptamer Group