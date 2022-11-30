Aptamer Group opens new facilities to meet the increasing demand for Optimer technology

Aptamer Group plc, the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, announces that it has opened its new facilities in York Science Park, UK, that will enable it to meet the increasing demand for Optimer technology.

From L to R: Dr Arron Tolley (CEO), Jenny Cutler (Interim CFO), Baroness Susan Greenfield, Alastair Fleming (COO) and Dr David Bunka (CTO) at the opening of Aptamer’s new laboratory facilities. Image Credit: Aptamer

The eminent neuroscience researcher Baroness Susan Greenfield opened the new 18,000 sqft site on November 25th with York Central’s MP Rachel Maskell also present at the event. The visitors received a tour of the new premises, including containment level 1 and 2 laboratories, with a presentation from Baroness Greenfield regarding scientific discovery within growing biotech companies.

Aptamer’s new facilities have tripled the Company’s previous footprint helping to expand the capacity of its proprietary Optimer platform to deliver novel binders for researchers across the bioprocessing, diagnostic, and drug development sectors. In addition to Optimer discovery and development, a portion of the new lab space will be dedicated to validation and assay development to provide turnkey solutions for its partners.

Optimer binders are next-generation aptamers that can be used as synthetic antibody alternatives. They offer key benefits of smaller size, reduced immunogenicity, increased stability and ethical compliance as their discovery, development, and manufacture are animal-free. These binders are enabling researchers to pursue new targets and applications, such as targeted drug delivery, that have previously proven intractable with protein-based technologies.

We are excited to move to the new purpose-developed site for Aptamer Group. This will enable us to keep up with the increased demand for our Optimer technology and the growth of the team at our new larger lab and office facilities," commented Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer, Aptamer Group

Baroness Susan Greenfield, visiting Aptamer's new site today, said: "I'm delighted to support a British company, clearly flourishing with an exciting new technology!"

Dr Arron Tolley continued: "This expansion will mean Aptamer is able to work on larger-scale projects that can be processed faster to support our partners with Optimers as a robust and much-needed alternative to antibodies."