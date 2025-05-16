Optimer licensing agreements and repeat custom

Aptamer Group plc, the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has announced two new development contracts for Optimer binders and the agreement of licensing heads of terms with a global provider of specialty enzymes for developed enzyme-modulating Optimers. These engagements reflect ongoing collaborative relationships with established partners and highlight the utility of the Optimer platform for enzyme modulation and small molecule recognition in both research and diagnostic applications.

New contracts and licensing agreements for Aptamer based on repeat custom. Image Credit: Aptamer Group

The first of the two new development contracts focuses on creating additional enzyme-modulating Optimers to broaden the customer’s reagent offering. The second development contract is with a top 20 global pharmaceutical company that will involve the development of Optimer reagents targeting a small molecule for use in the customer's internal research programs. This project utilizes Aptamer’s unique discovery methods for small molecule targets that deliver high specificity and increased project success compared to traditional antibody-based binders. Aptamer will retain IP rights on the binders, with potential for future downstream licensing revenue.

The licensing terms with the global enzyme provider cover Optimer binders developed under two separate fee-for-service contracts. The binders for the first contract were delivered in January 2025 and demonstrated excellent performance in the customer’s in-house tests, leading to the additional fee for service work. The agreed licensing terms for this contract include undisclosed milestone payments and a 10% royalty on sales of all Optimer-containing products. Initial revenues from this

non-exclusive arrangement are expected within the next financial year. Licensing terms on the second contract will earn 10% royalties and have additional undisclosed financial terms on the commercialization of successfully developed Optimers. The enzyme provider operates within the global PCR market, which was valued at $9.9 billion in 2024 with a compound annual growth rate of 8.6%.

These contracts further demonstrate the translational potential of Aptamer’s synthetic binder technology and reinforce its application in complex biochemical systems.