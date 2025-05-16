Optimer licensing agreements and repeat custom

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Aptamer Group plc, the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has announced two new development contracts for Optimer binders and the agreement of licensing heads of terms with a global provider of specialty enzymes for developed enzyme-modulating Optimers. These engagements reflect ongoing collaborative relationships with established partners and highlight the utility of the Optimer platform for enzyme modulation and small molecule recognition in both research and diagnostic applications.

New contracts and licensing agreements for Aptamer based on repeat custom. Image Credit: Aptamer Group

The first of the two new development contracts focuses on creating additional enzyme-modulating Optimers to broaden the customer’s reagent offering. The second development contract is with a top 20 global pharmaceutical company that will involve the development of Optimer reagents targeting a small molecule for use in the customer's internal research programs. This project utilizes Aptamer’s unique discovery methods for small molecule targets that deliver high specificity and increased project success compared to traditional antibody-based binders. Aptamer will retain IP rights on the binders, with potential for future downstream licensing revenue.

The licensing terms with the global enzyme provider cover Optimer binders developed under two separate fee-for-service contracts. The binders for the first contract were delivered in January 2025 and demonstrated excellent performance in the customer’s in-house tests, leading to the additional fee for service work. The agreed licensing terms for this contract include undisclosed milestone payments and a 10% royalty on sales of all Optimer-containing products. Initial revenues from this 

non-exclusive arrangement are expected within the next financial year. Licensing terms on the second contract will earn 10% royalties and have additional undisclosed financial terms on the commercialization of successfully developed Optimers. The enzyme provider operates within the global PCR market, which was valued at $9.9 billion in 2024 with a compound annual growth rate of 8.6%.

These contracts further demonstrate the translational potential of Aptamer’s synthetic binder technology and reinforce its application in complex biochemical systems.

These repeat research and licensing agreements with both pharmaceutical and enzyme industry partners underscore the growing validation of the Optimer platform across a range of molecular targets. The application of Optimers in enzyme modulation and small molecule recognition aligns with unmet needs in research and diagnostic tool development. The retained IP and downstream royalty arrangements provide long-term value potential while supporting current research collaborations.”

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer, Aptamer Group

Source:

Aptamer Group

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Aptamer Group. (2025, May 16). Optimer licensing agreements and repeat custom. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 16, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250516/Optimer-licensing-agreements-and-repeat-custom.aspx.

  • MLA

    Aptamer Group. "Optimer licensing agreements and repeat custom". News-Medical. 16 May 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250516/Optimer-licensing-agreements-and-repeat-custom.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Aptamer Group. "Optimer licensing agreements and repeat custom". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250516/Optimer-licensing-agreements-and-repeat-custom.aspx. (accessed May 16, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Aptamer Group. 2025. Optimer licensing agreements and repeat custom. News-Medical, viewed 16 May 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250516/Optimer-licensing-agreements-and-repeat-custom.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Aptamer Group opens new facilities to meet the increasing demand for Optimer technology
Agreement to explore Optimer vehicles for targeted delivery of siRNA
New Optimer contract to develop bioanalytical tools for RNA therapy
Aptamer and Neuro-Bio enter the second phase of Alzheimer’s test development
Aptamer Group collaborates with BizCom to market Optimer discovery and development services in Japan
Partnership with Microsaic Systems for Optimer-enabled water monitoring
Aptamer Group and Bio-Works Technologies partner to enable improved solutions for gene therapy manufacturing
Top pharmaceutical company evaluates Optimer for precision liver medicine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Update on progress in Unilever partnership