New Optimer contract to develop bioanalytical tools for RNA therapy

Aptamer Group plc, the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, today announces the signing of a new development contract with a rare disease biopharmaceutical company. The agreement, worth up to £155,000, focuses on developing two Optimer binders as critical reagents for therapeutic monitoring of an RNA therapy.

Aptamer will develop Optimer binders capable of recognizing two distinct forms of a pivotal drug target protein. The first binder will identify the full-length protein, while the second is engineered to selectively bind to a shorter, therapeutically active protein variant. Together, these tools will play a crucial role in determining the efficacy of the RNA therapy. This partnership follows the client’s previously unsuccessful antibody development efforts, presenting an opportunity for Optimer binders to address targets and applications where traditional antibodies fall short.

Following successful development the bespoke Optimer binders will be used to precisely quantify the exon skipping activity of the RNA therapy. This quantification is essential to measure therapeutic outcomes within bioanalytical assays, and support advancement of the therapy’s progress through critical development phases.

Upon successful development, Aptamer could receive a significant undisclosed IP transfer fee for the use of the Optimers in clinical trial monitoring.