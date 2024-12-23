New Optimer contract to develop bioanalytical tools for RNA therapy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Aptamer Group plc, the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, today announces the signing of a new development contract with a rare disease biopharmaceutical company. The agreement, worth up to £155,000, focuses on developing two Optimer binders as critical reagents for therapeutic monitoring of an RNA therapy.

Aptamer will develop Optimer binders capable of recognizing two distinct forms of a pivotal drug target protein. The first binder will identify the full-length protein, while the second is engineered to selectively bind to a shorter, therapeutically active protein variant. Together, these tools will play a crucial role in determining the efficacy of the RNA therapy. This partnership follows the client’s previously unsuccessful antibody development efforts, presenting an opportunity for Optimer binders to address targets and applications where traditional antibodies fall short.

Following successful development the bespoke Optimer binders will be used to precisely quantify the exon skipping activity of the RNA therapy. This quantification is essential to measure therapeutic outcomes within bioanalytical assays, and support advancement of the therapy’s progress through critical development phases.

Upon successful development, Aptamer could receive a significant undisclosed IP transfer fee for the use of the Optimers in clinical trial monitoring.

This agreement further demonstrates our strategic model of leveraging fee-for-service revenue for the development of Optimer binders and potential licensing revenues.

With a healthy pipeline and increasing traction among both new and repeat customers, we are demonstrating our commercial strategy. These advancements align with our broader vision of driving shareholder value by pairing fee-for-service income with scalable licensing opportunities. We remain focused on delivering on our growth objectives and look forward to sharing updates on our continued progress.”

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer, Aptamer Group

Source:

Aptamer Group

Posted in: Business / Finance | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Aptamer Group. (2024, December 23). New Optimer contract to develop bioanalytical tools for RNA therapy. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 24, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241223/New-Optimer-contract-to-develop-bioanalytical-tools-for-RNA-therapy.aspx.

  • MLA

    Aptamer Group. "New Optimer contract to develop bioanalytical tools for RNA therapy". News-Medical. 24 December 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241223/New-Optimer-contract-to-develop-bioanalytical-tools-for-RNA-therapy.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Aptamer Group. "New Optimer contract to develop bioanalytical tools for RNA therapy". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241223/New-Optimer-contract-to-develop-bioanalytical-tools-for-RNA-therapy.aspx. (accessed December 24, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Aptamer Group. 2024. New Optimer contract to develop bioanalytical tools for RNA therapy. News-Medical, viewed 24 December 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241223/New-Optimer-contract-to-develop-bioanalytical-tools-for-RNA-therapy.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Aptamer Group and Bio-Works Technologies partner to enable improved solutions for gene therapy manufacturing
Aptamer extends contract with Unilever to progress Optimer for deodorant development
Agreement to explore Optimer vehicles for targeted delivery of siRNA
Aptamer and Neuro-Bio enter the second phase of Alzheimer’s test development
Aptamer Group collaborates with BizCom to market Optimer discovery and development services in Japan
Partnership with Microsaic Systems for Optimer-enabled water monitoring
Update on progress in Unilever partnership
Aptamer extends agreement with genetic medicines customer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Aptamer Group opens new facilities to meet the increasing demand for Optimer technology