Introducing the iQue® 5 HTS Platform: empowering scientists with unbeatable speed and flexibility for high throughput screening by cytometry

The life science group Sartorius launches the new iQue® 5 High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Cytometer, transforming workflows with next-level flexibility and comprehensive analysis at unbeatable speeds. Building on core iQue® strengths as the market leading solution for HTS applications, the iQue® 5 expands experimental range with up to 27 channels (25 color options) and flexible workflows in 96- and 384-well formats.

Image Credit: Sartorius

“For scientists driving the next breakthrough in antibody or cell therapy, speed is crucial, and no instrument can rival the speed of the iQue® HTS Platform,” says Jonah Riddell, Product Manager of iQue® HTS Systems at Sartorius. “With iQue® 5 we’re delivering the most powerful screening capabilities for modern applications, complete with enhanced software, individual gain setting, and simplified extended operation so scientists can go even further, even faster.”

Re-designed to eliminate workflow complexity, this next-generation instrument uses advanced software to support continuous runtimes of up to 24 hours, without manual intervention. During experiments, a new automated clog detection system works to dramatically reduce downtime, while the integrated Forecyt® software simplifies the entire process with pre-defined templates and enhanced analytics tools designed for complex datasets.

“In traditional flow cytometry, clogs can take over an hour to resolve, significantly impacting lab productivity," notes Riddell.

The iQue® 5 addresses the clog issue through several innovations. Firstly, its improved fluidics reduce the overall risk of clogs. Secondly, automatic detection alerts the user and pauses the experiment when necessary. For added peace of mind, an indicator light provides a visual confirmation that everything is flowing smoothly.”

Jonah Riddell, Product Manager of iQue® HTS Systems at Sartorius

Flow cytometry is a powerful technique for rapidly analyzing the physical and chemical characteristics of cells in applications such as immunophenotyping, functional assays, and cytokine profiling. For over 20 years, the iQue® HTS Platform has occupied a unique position as the purpose-built cytometry solution for high-throughput screening—valued for its quality and ease of use. With the introduction of iQue® 5, Sartorius continues to empower scientists with cutting-edge tools that accelerate discovery.

Sartorius

