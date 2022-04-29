Sartorius Launches the Octet® SF3 SPR System, Strengthening its Leadership in Advanced Label-Free Bioanalytics

The Life Science Group Sartorius today launched the new Octet® SF3, the first Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) system under the Sartorius Octet® brand. Up to now, the Octet® name has been synonymous with Bio-Layer Interferometry (BLI), a proprietary fluidic-free instrument platform for real-time, label-free analysis of biomolecular interactions. This launch establishes Sartorius as the only company to offer customers the two leading label-free technologies, BLI and SPR, under one industry-recognized brand. 

The novel and highly complementary features of both Octet® BLI and Octet® SPR technologies ensure that Sartorius continues to push the boundaries of innovation within the label-free protein analysis market,” said Dr. Darius Wilson, Product Manager, BioAnalytics Workflows, at Sartorius. “Researchers now have the choice of two established leading technologies under a single brand that they both know and trust”.

The Octet® SF3 is a next-generation SPR instrument that provides customers with a robust, high-throughput, low maintenance solution for fast characterization of a wide variety of biomolecular interactions. The system offers low baseline noise and drift, large injection volumes and novel injection technologies, allowing users to generate high-quality kinetics and affinity data in a fraction of the time compared to standard multi-cycle kinetics. The combination of engineering design and intuitive software for assay setup and data analysis, empowers both frequent and infrequent SPR users to take on any question.

The Octet® SF3 provides researchers with a range of powerful hardware specifications, including high sensitivity, extended dissociation times, and over 72 hours of unattended run-time” commented Darius. “However, the power of the Octet® SF3 is not only confined to individual hardware features, but also its diverse range of injection types that cover all research applications, making this system truly unique.”

From industry standard multi-cycle kinetics, to the patented OneStep®, Onestep® Two Comp, OneStep® Pulse and NeXtStep™ Gradient Injections, the Octet® SF3 is powered and prepared for all research applications and assays. The OneStep® Injection Technology eliminates the need to prepare multiple dilution series, allowing users to create a comprehensive concentration gradient for kinetics and affinity analysis by preparing only a single analyte solution. The NeXtStep™ Injection Technology is intended for competition assays; users can determine an analyte’s full kinetics and affinity in the presence of multiple competitors from a single analyte concentration.

All compounds can behave differently depending on specific stress conditions,” said Darius. “It is therefore crucial that any SPR platform has the ability to accurately assess these differences in the least complex and time-consuming manner possible – something which the Octet® SF3 can do with consummate ease”.

Keeping pace with the current global demand for antibody fragment characterization, vaccine research, and biologics discovery requires innovative tools that turn data into actionable insights. In the field of label-free protein analysis, BLI and SPR have dominated as the two robust technologies for characterizing biomolecular interaction kinetics in a range of applications. The label-free Sartorius Octet® platform is taking the lead by providing customers with both solutions under the brand they have come to rely on for advanced solutions that simplify progress in the lab.

For more information on the Octet® SF3, please contact: [email protected]

