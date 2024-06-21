Sartorius launches new Arium® Mini Extend with flexible arm for versatile Type 1 water dispensing

The life science group Sartorius announces the Arium® Mini Extend, the newest member of the Arium® Mini family. Designed to meet the Type 1 water demands of laboratories for general, life-science and analytical applications, this compact, ultrapure laboratory water purification system provides outstanding flexibility and convenience.

Incorporating a flexible, ergonomic handheld dispenser, a user-friendly digital display, and the popular Arium® Bagtank technology into one space-efficient design, the Arium® Mini Extend significantly optimizes laboratory workflows. The dispensing unit, equipped with an independent volume control function, expands the access area for ultrapure water and streamlines processes, particularly those that require repeated dispensing. Operation and maintenance are simplified with intuitive menus and a 5-liter Bagtank for purified water storage, which facilitates cleaning procedures and ensures uninterrupted laboratory workflows.

"The Arium® Mini Extend is a valuable addition to our portfolio, catering to laboratories that require extra flexibility along with the highest water quality standards," said Evelyn Marschall, Product Manager of Lab Water at Sartorius. "Its small footprint and remarkable ease of use make it a perfect fit for any lab environment, with the added versatility of using different Arium® finishing filters for sterile filtration or endotoxin removal at the point of dispensing.”

Available models include Arium® Mini Essential Extend (for pretreated water feed) and Arium® Mini Plus Extend (for potable tap water feed), with an optional UV-lamp for achieving TOC levels ≤5 ppb. The systems pair easily with SterilePlus or CellPlus end filters, delivering reproducible results across a wide range of applications, from life sciences to analytical chemistry.

More information about Arium® Mini Extend:

www.sartorius.com/en/products/water-purification/ultrapure-water-systems/arium-mini

